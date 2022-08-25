Bryan Harsin's Auburn football fate may hinge on quarterback. That's unsettling | Toppmeyer

Bryan Harsin’s fate as Auburn football coach may hinge on how he manages and develops three transfer quarterbacks who wouldn’t be the starter at their previous school.

How unsettling.

Auburn joins Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss as SEC programs where no starting quarterback has been named. An optimistic outlook would suggest Auburn has a deep competition among T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada and that Harsin will show the quarterback development chops that helped make him successful at Boise State.

But if these three transfers were frontline SEC guys, they wouldn’t have needed to reboot their careers at AU. Like a “Go for the doors!” fan contest at a minor-league baseball game, I’m unconvinced a coveted prize awaits behind any of these three doors.

And, if Harsin couldn’t squeeze much improvement out of Bo Nix last season, what suggests he’ll work magic with one of these transfers?

When Calzada transferred to AU, he offered hope for a more dangerous offense after the Tigers ranked 11th in the SEC in scoring in Harsin’s debut. Calzada showcased a strong, if often inaccurate, arm last season as Texas A&M’s pinch-hit starter following Haynes King' season-ending ankle injury in the season’s second game.

Calzada benefited from A&M’s sturdy offensive line and steady rushing attack, but he supplied shining moments of his own, never more so than in a 41-38 upset of Alabama. He threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns against the Tide. A month later, Calzada dislocated his shoulder against Auburn, and he had offseason shoulder surgery that prevented him from jumping into Auburn's spring competition.

There’s been surprisingly little buzz for Calzada throughout the preseason. When Harsin assessed his quarterbacks' scrimmage performance last weekend, he reached Calzada last in his remarks.

“Zach did a nice job, as well. He moved the chains and scored touchdowns,” Harsin said.

Reading tea leaves from a coach’s remarks after a closed scrimmage is a path to be taken cautiously, but Harsin went deeper into his assessment of Finley and Ashford. Calzada seems like third fiddle.

Harsin applauded Finley’s clock management and field awareness – useful traits, but not often the opening pitch to an All-America candidacy. Finley proved for Auburn last year he’s a valuable backup. If not for Finley, Harsin would have the blemish of a loss to Georgia State. He proved the same at LSU. Ideally, Finley would remain in that role – he's not shown the consistency required to be a starter – but he may claim starting duty out of necessity.

That leaves Ashford, an Oregon transfer. The 6-foot-3 Hoover, Alabama, native would be the perfect gadget guy. He showed his mobility and athleticism in Auburn’s spring game and continues to draw Harsin’s praise. In a different system, I'd envision Ashford as a versatile weapon contributing from the slot, in the backfield or taking snaps as a wildcat who could run or flick it. But Ashford would seem better suited for Gus Malzahn’s spread option than Harsin’s more pro-style approach.

While Auburn will face proven quarterbacks like Bryce Young, KJ Jefferson and Will Rogers, Harsin must choose among three options who probably wouldn’t start at a single other SEC West school.

The quarterback uncertainty isn't entirely the fault of Harsin. He didn’t inherit a Cam Newton or a Pat Sullivan from Malzahn. But in this free-wheeling era of rampant player movement, a coach’s ability to acquire and retain talent is critical, and Harsin hasn’t positioned himself as a portal pirate. While Harsin added Ashford and Calzada in the offseason, fellow second-year coach Shane Beamer snagged Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler for South Carolina.

Advantage, Beamer.

Patient evaluation of a coaching tenure would allow a coach in Harsin’s position time to install his recruits and develop them before ruling on his fate.

But patience is in short supply in the SEC, particularly at Auburn. Undergoing a university inquiry after one season and working under a lame-duck athletics director aren’t signs of job security.

Harsin earned support from some Tiger faithful for his resilience in fending off Auburn’s winter tribunal, but goodwill can fade quickly once games resume, especially in the face of a daunting schedule.

Harsin needs more than resilience to gain his footing at Auburn. He needs a quarterback.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network.