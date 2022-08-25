ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

capecod.com

Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of damage was not immediately clear as further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Two injured in Hyannis crash

HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven's Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Lightning strikes house in Dennis

DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported.
DENNIS, MA
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford announces schedule for road surfacing on major city roads

The City’s Department of Public Infrastructure and contractors will be conducting overnight road surfacing on major city roads from Aug. 31 into early September. The schedule has been adjusted due to weather from the dates shown on the attached notice, which was distributed earlier this month to affected residents and businesses.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Cape Cod in the Winter

If you’re planning a trip to Cape Cod in the winter, you have many options. You can explore the museums, Breweries, and Art galleries. You can also enjoy activities such as Cross-country skiing. Below are a few ideas for you to consider. These ideas will help you plan the perfect winter trip.
DENNIS, MA
capecodwave.com

Wellfleet Porchfest 2022 — VIDEO Mashup + Slideshow

WELLFLEET – As longtime fans of Wellfleet Porchfest, we could tell driving in to town that this 2022 event was the busiest Porchfest event in years. That feeling was borne out through several hours of strolling, watching and listening in one of Cape Cod’s most charming towns. Music...
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
#Sewage#Sewer System#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
whdh.com

Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike

A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
capecod.com

Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape

Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
WCVB

Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out

BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
BOSTON, MA

