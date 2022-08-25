Read full article on original website
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
capecod.com
Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of damage was not immediately clear as further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Two injured in Hyannis crash
HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
Lightning strikes house in Dennis
DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to smoke conditions at marijuana grow operation, seafood plant
“A fire alarm activation was received just before 10:00am yesterday morning. Firefighters were conducting fire inspections down at the Middle School at the time of the alarm. Engine 1 was first on the scene, staffed by an off-duty firefighter. Car 1, Car 2, Engine 2, Engine 3, Tower Ladder 1, and Ambulance 3 rounded out the response.
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Drought level intensifies; boatyard fire dodges worst environmental impacts
This week: That recent burst of rain wasn’t enough — the drought status of the Cape & Islands gets elevated. Also: Primary elections are coming up fast, in the first week of September. And what was the potential environmental impact of Mattapoisett’s big boatyard fire?. We have...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford announces schedule for road surfacing on major city roads
The City’s Department of Public Infrastructure and contractors will be conducting overnight road surfacing on major city roads from Aug. 31 into early September. The schedule has been adjusted due to weather from the dates shown on the attached notice, which was distributed earlier this month to affected residents and businesses.
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Cape Cod in the Winter
If you’re planning a trip to Cape Cod in the winter, you have many options. You can explore the museums, Breweries, and Art galleries. You can also enjoy activities such as Cross-country skiing. Below are a few ideas for you to consider. These ideas will help you plan the perfect winter trip.
capecodwave.com
Wellfleet Porchfest 2022 — VIDEO Mashup + Slideshow
WELLFLEET – As longtime fans of Wellfleet Porchfest, we could tell driving in to town that this 2022 event was the busiest Porchfest event in years. That feeling was borne out through several hours of strolling, watching and listening in one of Cape Cod’s most charming towns. Music...
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Stunning images show lightning strikes in Mass. as strong storms move through
BOSTON — Stunning videos and images of lightning strikes were captured Friday as strong storms swept through the region. Bolts of lightning illuminated the dark sky over Boston when severe thunderstorms thumped the Bay State with torrential rain, wind, and hail. The storms caused damage in many communities and...
whdh.com
Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike
A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
House of the Week: $6.9 million Cape Cod house includes path to private beach, rare blue granite
New owners could soon be enjoying their own salt water pool before spending the afternoon on a private beach. A $6.9 million home located at 39 Oliver Drive in Dennis is offering all this and more. Listed by Peter Lomenzo of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the home includes 5-bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath and is more than 7,000 square feet.
WCVB
Severe thunderstorms bring torrential rainfall, lightning, damaging winds
BOSTON — Powerful storms moved across Massachusetts and New England Friday afternoon, bringing torrential rains, damaging winds and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted throughout the afternoon for many parts of Massachusetts. Four people inside a home that was likely struck by lightning in Watertown were able to escape...
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
