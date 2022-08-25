ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians charged with voting fraud were directed by government officials, documents show

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

David DiSano
3d ago

Ohhhhh so the very government that told them they could vote arrested them for voting???Yup that sounds like DeSantis. He did his "homework" as usual.

Reply(4)
8
anne
1d ago

watch out Florida's the tactic of arresting those folks is a nazi terror tactic there was no reasonable need for swat teams and helicopters

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections

We look at the people behind the scenes making calls that could make or break races. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. Incumbents were ousted, upsets were made and, like always, there were players who stood out and players...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis wants pot companies to pay more

TALLAHASSEE - As Florida medical marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state.The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday."I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor said. "I would charge them an arm and a leg. I mean, everybody wants these licenses."It was unclear if DeSantis was referring to medical-marijuana companies already operating in the state or businesses seeking to gain entry to Florida, which insiders say has the potential to be one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

First post-Primary poll shows Ron DeSantis leading Charlie Crist by 5 points

Informed of his record on insurance and abortion, his drops under 50% against Charlie Crist. A new poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis may be in trouble with independent voters. Impact Research released new polling that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis remains a favorite for re-election. He leads Democratic nominee Charlie Crist by 5 percentage points. But that 51% to 46% advantage is within the poll’s 3.5 percentage point margin of error, which applies to each candidate’s share of the vote.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on the Gulf side of the peninsula. They both […] The post When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Fraud#Election Fraud#Election State#State Of Florida#Floridians#Voter Registration#Guardian#Potomac
wqcs.org

Florida Democrats Rally for Unity, Facing a Tough Final Stretch

Tamarac - Thursday August 25, 2022: Following a bruising primary campaign for the democratic nomination for governor of Florida, the winner Charlie Crist, and the runner-up Nikkei Fried both appeared at a Unity Rally Thursday night in Tamarac. They were joined by Val Demings, the U.S. Senate nominee and other leading state democrats in a show of unity they hope will help pave the rough road they face ahead of the November election.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes student loan forgiveness plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Orlando to announce a temporary rebate program for SunPass holders. During his visit, Thursday, he expressed his opposition to the student loan forgiveness plan. President Joe Biden announced detailed plans to provide student loan debt cancellation for millions of Americans. DeSantis called the policy “divisive”...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy