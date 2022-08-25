Authorities today identified a 42-year-old man whose body was found in Indio. Officers responded to an area near Date Avenue and Denslow Street at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground, according to the Indio Police Department. https://youtu.be/I7Ku97wtb7E Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, The post Man found dead in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO