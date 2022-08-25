ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Riverside County Inmate Dies At Hospital

BANNING, CA — A Riverside County inmate died this weekend in the hospital, authorities announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies found the man in need of medical attention inside a housing unit at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries

(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead in Indio identified

Authorities today identified a 42-year-old man whose body was found in Indio. Officers responded to an area near Date Avenue and Denslow Street at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground, according to the Indio Police Department. https://youtu.be/I7Ku97wtb7E Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, The post Man found dead in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thermal, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
City
Baldwin Park, CA
Thermal, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
nbcpalmsprings.com

Remembering Hometown Hero Cpl. Hunter Lopez, One Year Later

“It just kind of just feels like it’s only been a week of all this happening,” Alicia Lopez, Hunter’s mother, shared. It’s been one year since tragedy struck in Kabul, and one year since the desert lost one of its own, Corporal Hunter Lopez. “The year...
LA QUINTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Two-Car Crash on Fred Waring Drive [Indio, CA]

Three Hospitalized after 2-Vehicle Collision on Burr Street. The incident happened around 7:10 a.m., near Burr Street on August 22nd. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that crews had to extricate one victim who was trapped in the wreckage. Medics treated three occupants with...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions

There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Bureau Of Investigation#Scripps College

Comments / 0

Community Policy