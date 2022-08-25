Read full article on original website
Riverside County Inmate Dies At Hospital
BANNING, CA — A Riverside County inmate died this weekend in the hospital, authorities announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies found the man in need of medical attention inside a housing unit at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries
(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man found dead in Indio identified
Authorities today identified a 42-year-old man whose body was found in Indio. Officers responded to an area near Date Avenue and Denslow Street at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground, according to the Indio Police Department. https://youtu.be/I7Ku97wtb7E Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, The post Man found dead in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
Remembering Hometown Hero Cpl. Hunter Lopez, One Year Later
“It just kind of just feels like it’s only been a week of all this happening,” Alicia Lopez, Hunter’s mother, shared. It’s been one year since tragedy struck in Kabul, and one year since the desert lost one of its own, Corporal Hunter Lopez. “The year...
3 Injured in Two-Car Crash on Fred Waring Drive [Indio, CA]
Three Hospitalized after 2-Vehicle Collision on Burr Street. The incident happened around 7:10 a.m., near Burr Street on August 22nd. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that crews had to extricate one victim who was trapped in the wreckage. Medics treated three occupants with...
Man sentenced to over 10 years for fentanyl-led death of Central Union High School student
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to 130 months in prison after distributing fentanyl to a Central Union High School football player which led to his death, according to the Department of Justice. Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty on October 8, 2021 for knowingly selling...
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
Stewart Park will prioritize play, splash pads and, possibly, Cherry Festival
At least 800 households responded to surveys soliciting input for the design of Beaumont’s Stewart Park, most from the city itself, along with input from visitors — particularly attendees at the city’s Fourth of July event. Beaumont has been working with PlaceWorks, which has an office in...
