Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine
Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
Tommy Fury ridicules KSI’s win over Swarmz after watching YouTuber totally dominate his rapper opponent
TOMMY FURY ridiculed KSI's win over rapper Swarmz - which ended after two mismatched rounds. KSI dropped Swarmz twice in under four minutes before the referee called off the contest. Fans online mocked the musician - who only had TWO WEEKS notice - with Fury appearing to be one of...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘It’s dangerous bro’ – KSI compares himself to heavyweight KO king Deontay Wilder after winning two fights in one night
KSI compared himself to Deontay Wilder after landing two knock-out wins in one night on his return to boxing. The YouTuber, 29, had not fought since November 2019 - when he overcame Logan Paul in his first professional contest. But he showed no sign of ring rust as he easily...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. KSI vs. Pineda took place Aug. 27 at the 02 Arena in London, England. KSI (3-0) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.
Yardbarker
Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman Booked for UFC Card on Dec. 3
Clay Guida will square off against Scott Holtzman in a lightweight bout at a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 3. Holtzman initially announced the pairing on social media and it was later confirmed by MMAjunkie.com. The UFC Fight Night card will reportedly be held in Orlando and also includes a middleweight showdown between Jack Hermansson and Derek Brunson.
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’
Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling
MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
MMA Fighting
KSI flattens Swarmz following two knockdowns in first of two fights
KSI made short work of his first of two opponents on Saturday as the YouTube star dispatched a rapper named Swarmz, who accepted the matchup on two weeks’ notice without any prior boxing experience — and it showed. KSI spent the majority of the fight chasing Swarmz around...
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip
Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
‘He’s a human carousel’ – Fans mock Swarmz after he keeps spinning in circles to evade KSI in boxing loss
RAPPER Swarmz was compared to a "human carousel" after continuously spinning around the ring against KSI. The former football prodigy, real name Brandon Scott, signed to fight KSI on just two week's notice after Alex Wassabi pulled out. But the bout went about as expected as the boxing novice swung...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Askren Blasts Jorge Masvidal Over Call For Title Shot With Leon Edwards
Ben Askren took a shot at Jorge Masvidal for expressing a desire to fight for the welterweight title against Leon Edwards. “Funky” pointed out reasons why “Gamebred” shouldn’t get the nod. Now that Leon Edwards has been hailed the new welterweight king, Kamaru Usman’s past opponents...
mmanews.com
Archives: Dana White Responds To Paige VanZant’s Claims About UFC Pay (2019)
On this day three years ago, Paige VanZant had publicly asked the UFC for a raise and received a passive response. Paige VanZant is unquestionable one of the most recognized figures in MMA. This is largely due to her being one of the best self-promoters in the history of the sport, perhaps best displayed in her highly active and provocative Instagram page.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
mmanews.com
Helwani Implies Cejudo Sacrificed Manhood To His Manager
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has criticized former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for giving in to the demands of his manager. While mixed martial arts usually sees feuds develop inside the cage and ahead of inevitable meetings between fighters, the athletes aren’t the only figures in the community who can develop animosity.
Nate Diaz next fight: Stockton’s finest vs. ‘Borz’ at UFC 279
The Nate Diaz next fight news has finally arrived, and the UFC legend will return to action to finish out
MMAmania.com
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Colby Covington’s place in title conversation, UFC re-releases media hit piece, more
While there are many options for new welterweight champion Leon Edwards for his first title defense, could Colby Covington be a realistic option as Chael Sonnen suggested recently?. On an all-new Free-For-All Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the suggestion Covington...
Cain Velasquez Attorney Mark Geragos Promises ‘Surprises’ at Pre-Trial Hearing
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in court on September 26th for a pre-trial hearing. According to reports, Velasquez has been in custody since February 28th after allegedly firing a weapon into a vehicle carrying three passengers including his alleged target Harry Goularte. As a result, Velasquez is facing multiple felony charges, the most serious being attempted murder which can carry a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0