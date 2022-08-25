ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine

Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. KSI vs. Pineda took place Aug. 27 at the 02 Arena in London, England. KSI (3-0) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.
Yardbarker

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman Booked for UFC Card on Dec. 3

Clay Guida will square off against Scott Holtzman in a lightweight bout at a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 3. Holtzman initially announced the pairing on social media and it was later confirmed by MMAjunkie.com. The UFC Fight Night card will reportedly be held in Orlando and also includes a middleweight showdown between Jack Hermansson and Derek Brunson.
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’

Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
MMA Fighting

BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling

MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
MiddleEasy

Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip

Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
mmanews.com

Archives: Dana White Responds To Paige VanZant’s Claims About UFC Pay (2019)

On this day three years ago, Paige VanZant had publicly asked the UFC for a raise and received a passive response. Paige VanZant is unquestionable one of the most recognized figures in MMA. This is largely due to her being one of the best self-promoters in the history of the sport, perhaps best displayed in her highly active and provocative Instagram page.
BoxingNews24.com

WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
mmanews.com

Helwani Implies Cejudo Sacrificed Manhood To His Manager

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has criticized former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for giving in to the demands of his manager. While mixed martial arts usually sees feuds develop inside the cage and ahead of inevitable meetings between fighters, the athletes aren’t the only figures in the community who can develop animosity.
MiddleEasy

Cain Velasquez Attorney Mark Geragos Promises ‘Surprises’ at Pre-Trial Hearing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in court on September 26th for a pre-trial hearing. According to reports, Velasquez has been in custody since February 28th after allegedly firing a weapon into a vehicle carrying three passengers including his alleged target Harry Goularte. As a result, Velasquez is facing multiple felony charges, the most serious being attempted murder which can carry a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
