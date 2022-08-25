Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote
Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
'What's her name?' Biden appears to forget Marjorie Taylor Greene's name after White House publicly mocked her her forgiven $183,000 PPP loan
President Joe Biden appeared to forget Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's name after the White House mocked her for complaining about student debt relief while having a $183,504 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven. 'I found it absolutely fascinating that some of the folks who are talking about this is big...
Comments / 0