KCBD
End Zone Scores for Saturday, Aug. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27.
TTU Women’s hoops looking to add more players to practice team
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Saturday, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team tweeted they are looking for more players to join the practice team. “We are looking to add more male practice players,” the tweet said. “If you are interested in joining our team, please contact Plenette Pierson at coach.pierson@ttu.edu.” The Lady Raiders are offering this […]
Texas Tech Bringing Back Raider Walk This Season Under Joey McGuire
Raider Walk gives the fans up close access to the team, creating a much needed atmosphere on game days.
Fantastic 47: No. 12, Byron Hanspard
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level as Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
Texas Tech LB commit John Curry, Lubbock Coronado stymie Frenship in opener
There's nothing like a crosstown rivalry on the gridiron to open a high school football season. Especially when you win. That's exactly how Texas Tech linebacker commit John Curry began his senior campaign as he and Lubbock (TX) Coronado defeated Wolfforth (TX) Frenship, 20-14, on Thursday at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.
HIGHLIGHTS: Kermit loses first game of Gensler era to Lubbock Christian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Kermit Yellowjackets trailed Lubbock Christian all night and fall 52-20 in Nate Gensler’s first game as head coach.
clearpublicist.com
Irish Tumble to Texas Tech in Dwelling Opener – Notre Dame Combating Irish – Formal Athletics Site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Combating Irish hosted its 3rd consecutive time-opening match in Purcell Pavilion on Friday night, in which the Irish fell to Texas Tech 3-1 (16-25, 25-18, 17-25, 19-25). Notre Dame had 4 freshmen see motion in the opener, with freshman Avery Ross major the way...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Texas Tech Shares Renderings of $200 Million Football Upgrades
The Texas Tech Red Raiders announced plans for a $200 million investment to upgrade their football facilities last month, and it appears that we have an idea of what those upgrades might look like. According to Front Office Sports, a rendering of the massive project in Lubbock has been released...
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
fox34.com
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
everythinglubbock.com
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion
LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
KCBD
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
Lubbock SWAT Team Arrests man Near Elementary School Threatening Suicide
The Lubbock Police Department had to call the SWAT team for reinforcements this afternoon. The Lubbock Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m. this afternoon, August 26th. Police were dispatched to the area of the 6000 block of 78th Street where officers discovered 30-year-old Ryan...
KCBD
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
Power outages, special weather statement Sunday night in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather led to areas of flooding in Lubbock along with downed power lines and power outages Sunday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., more than 3,500 homes or businesses were without power according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map. The number had been higher at one point. At 5:35 p.m., […]
KCBD
One injured in hit and run
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
towntalkradio.com
Willie S. Herrera, Jr.
Services for Willie S. Herrera, Jr., 63 of Brownfield will be at 10:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, officiated by Father John Ohlig. Visitations will be held from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, August 27 & 28, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home. Rosaries will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, August 27 & 28, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
KCBD
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on South Loop and University Avenue. According to LPD, the motorcyclist had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. As emergency crews were working the scene of the motorcycle crash, another vehicle crash...
KCBD
UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - One person is in custody following a Friday afternoon SWAT Callout in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street at 1:00 p.m. on August 26th, following reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined the individual inside...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County. The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the...
