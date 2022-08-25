ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantastic 47: No. 12, Byron Hanspard

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level as Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Texas Tech Shares Renderings of $200 Million Football Upgrades

The Texas Tech Red Raiders announced plans for a $200 million investment to upgrade their football facilities last month, and it appears that we have an idea of what those upgrades might look like. According to Front Office Sports, a rendering of the massive project in Lubbock has been released...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One injured in hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Willie S. Herrera, Jr.

Services for Willie S. Herrera, Jr., 63 of Brownfield will be at 10:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, officiated by Father John Ohlig. Visitations will be held from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, August 27 & 28, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home. Rosaries will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, August 27 & 28, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on South Loop and University Avenue. According to LPD, the motorcyclist had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. As emergency crews were working the scene of the motorcycle crash, another vehicle crash...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - One person is in custody following a Friday afternoon SWAT Callout in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street at 1:00 p.m. on August 26th, following reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined the individual inside...
LUBBOCK, TX

