PWMania
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?
It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
PWMania
Theory Getting His Frist Name Back?, Latest on Theory’s WWE Push Under Triple H
It’s possible that Theory will resume using his first name. Theory is now referred to as Austin Theory in updated event listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire. There is as of yet no information to indicate whether this is some kind of mistake or whether WWE will be giving Theory back his first name.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Reveals He Didn’t Get Paid for Doing Vince McMahon’s Stand Back Music Video
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed many topics on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He recalled shooting “Stand Back” for WWE in 1986. “I wanted to slash my wrist. Number one, I can’t dance. I don’t claim to be a dancer. I like to watch dancers, but I wouldn’t be a dancer. Musical instruments, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, much less play a trumpet. That whole shenanigan was probably the worst time I’ve had in the WWE or any other organization because we were asked to come to Atlantic City for three days with our wives or husbands, stay in that hotel, come to all this stuff to rehearse and do all this, then do the show and all that, and have to listen through Vince say, ‘Stand back’, which we all know was a shoot from the word get go, and we got paid nothing for doing it. Nothing.
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
PWMania
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
PWMania
The Undertaker and Other Top WWE Stars Join Vince McMahon for Birthday Dinner
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday by going out to dinner in New York City. McMahon was accompanied to the restaurant by an unidentified female companion. In addition to John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh being present, Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, and...
PWMania
Final Lineup For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night 2 Event
The NWA will return to FITE.TV tonight with the second night of NWA 74 from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO. The show will air at 7pm ET. Here is the card:. * NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. NWA TV Champion Tyrus. * NWA Women’s Champion Kamille...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results for 9/2/22
The September 2 SmackDown on FOX episode was taped tonight from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. Below are live spoilers from the taping:. * An announcement is made to the fans in the arena regarding Karrion Kross’ in-ring debut, Hit Row’s match against Maximum Male Models, Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment,” and a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session
The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings
Gran Metalik (Mascara Dorada) made his promotional debut on Friday when he worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Dallas, Texas. Dorada defeated former WWE 205 Live wrestler Alex Zayne. Dorada reacted to his debut on Twitter, sharing a clip from his match with Zayne. He wrote the following in the caption:
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
