Elmira College welcomes students from all over the world

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College kicked off another academic year as students from all over the country and all over the world moved in on Thursday.

Hundreds of students moved into their dorms on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022. Elmira College President Chuck Lindsay was set to give his welcome to students in the afternoon.

This year, Elmira College said it has students from 23 states in the United States and 17 countries around the world.

The out-of-state students come from states like Arizona, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Some of the countries the international students hail from are the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Italy and Mongolia.

