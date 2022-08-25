ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira College welcomes students from all over the world

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTUO9_0hV8ng2B00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College kicked off another academic year as students from all over the country and all over the world moved in on Thursday.

Hundreds of students moved into their dorms on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022. Elmira College President Chuck Lindsay was set to give his welcome to students in the afternoon.

How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?

This year, Elmira College said it has students from 23 states in the United States and 17 countries around the world.

The out-of-state students come from states like Arizona, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Some of the countries the international students hail from are the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Italy and Mongolia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

End of Summer Jamboree returns to Brand Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dozens came out to Brand Park Sunday afternoon for the park's End of Season Jamboree. From noon until 5 p.m., a celebration for the end of the summer concert series in Elmira. There was face painting, food, live music, and plenty of other activities for families to enjoy. The 2022 celebration honored 20 years of work from the Brand Park Beautification Committee. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 prevented the all-volunteer committee from hosting summer events at the park.
ELMIRA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??

I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Mornings in Elmira: Tori Burdick

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this weeks segment, we feature artist Tori Burdick. Burdick is a Corning native and for the most part, people in the community have really only seen her murals. You have until the end of this weekend to check out Tori’s work at the Community Arts of Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Education
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
chronicle-express.com

Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'

PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
ELMIRA, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Kashong Conservation Area- Geneva, New York

Kashong Conservation Area is a beautiful place made up of woods, fields, and creeks. This 84-acre area is located on the west side of Seneca Lake. Kashong Conservation Area contains 2.75 miles of trails that can be used for both hiking and cross-country skiing. This park is a place my husband and I visited years ago. We would come in from a different location and that area was very steep and quite dangerous. This conservation area is newer and a much easier hike for families.
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmira College#International Students#K12#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Olympia Sports closing Horseheads, Sayre, Hornell locations

(WETM) – Maine-based sports retailer Olympia Sports will be closing all its locations by the end of next month, including those in Hornell, Sayre, and Horseheads. At the beginning of August, it was announced that the company would be closing the doors of its remaining stores by the end of September, prompting liquidations sales. The […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Bow hunting lottery for Harris Hill scheduled for September

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Executive and the Buildings and Grounds Department have announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park. Names, addresses, and phone numbers will be accepted from Monday, August 29, 2022, through Friday, September 9, 2022. You must be a Chemung County resident to […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot, killed Friday in Tioga County, Pa.

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed Friday near a park-and-ride location in Tioga County, Pa. Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The shooting happened near Liberty, at the intersection of U.S. 15 and State Route 414.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Country
Germany
wellsvillesun.com

Local resident asks the Wellsville community to contact Mayor Randy Shayler

Vagrants are a danger to public health and safety in the village. A certain element in Wellsville has metastasized. What once was Mike Hile wandering Main Street totally wasted, has become a much larger group of unfortunate souls. This “horde” of folks who obviously have alcohol, drug, and mental health issues have been taking advantage of pocket parks in the village, turning them into dens of disgusting drunken despair. These dens are not safe for the public, especially children, and one local business is speaking up and demanding action. This morning a local resident posted this on social media:
WELLSVILLE, NY
msn.com

Watch As A Police Officer Gets Irate With Pregnant Black Woman During Traffic Stop

New York (Knewz) — A police officer in Florida has resigned after pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman in front of her three children during a nighttime traffic stop. A little before midnight on Aug. 12, a police officer in Florida, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob DeSue, was in the process of pulling over Ebony Washington as she was driving 75 mph in a 55-mph zone.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

2022 champions crowned at Chemung Speedrome

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Division champions were crowned at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night. (Photos courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson) The 2022 regular season wrapped up at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night and race winners and division champions celebrated in victory lane. Nick Robinson made history by winning both the Insinger Performance Super […]
CHEMUNG, NY
WETM 18 News

Mark Twain Trolley Master Retiring after 20 Years

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)-Trolley Master, Mark Delgrosso, from Trolley into Twain Country is retiring after 20 years of service. He is retiring Saturday, August 27th a 3:00 as another summer of Trolley tours ends. Within the 20 years, Delgrosso has given over 5,000 tours. The guided tours depart from 415 East Water Street in Elmira. If […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy