Taking aim at systemic racism, new Berkshire Bail Freedom Fund will help those without resources avoid pre-trial detention

Read full article on original website
ron croteau
3d ago
bail is not a "Flashpoint for racism & inequality ". it treats all people of any color equally. poor people black or white that cannot pay bail may be held. if more black people who are charged with a crime cannot afford bail its not the systems fault, its theirs. and I hope thos organization also helps poor white people otherwise THATS racist
Reply(1)
6
Billy P
2d ago
yes it's extremely important the we get as many criminals back on the streets committing as much crime as possible as quickly as possible! We need more victims who won't get any justice whatsoever!
Reply
2
Related
wamc.org
After claiming he never endorsed broken windows policing at debate, Berkshire DA candidate Shugrue explains a second instance where he publicly backed it
Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue is running for Berkshire District Attorney in the September 6th Democratic primary. In his bid to unseat first-term progressive Andrea Harrington, Shugrue has described her as inexperienced, characterized her reform efforts as an “awful experiment,” and said that the office must once again prosecute lower level crimes, dismiss fewer cases, and work more closely with law enforcement. In a debate on Pittsfield Community Television earlier this month, Shugrue claimed to have never endorsed the controversial practice of broken windows policing — a claim WAMC investigated and disproved. Shugrue appeared to back the concept – one he attacked as racist weeks later – in a WTBR interview in July. In a statement to WAMC, Shugrue said he had forgotten about the comments and that he should have made his opposition clear at the time. On Thursday, WAMC sat down with Shugrue in his Pittsfield office to discuss a quote from his 2004 DA campaign where he once again appeared to endorse broken windows policing, as well as his recent campaign press release that says Harrington has let down Berkshire youth.
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges
Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
Health aides on probation after taking thousands from Westfield patient
WESTFIELD — Two home health care aides who each admitted to police that they had stolen thousands of dollars from the 80-year-old man suffering from dementia they had been hired to care for have been tried for larceny. In the three years since the duo was charged, one underwent...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleyadvocate.com
Blazing Their Own Trail: Only the 2nd community in the nation to officially commit to reparations for its Black residents, Amherst is in important and unchartered territory
When she was 10 years old, a fourth-grade teacher asked Debora Bridges during a classroom lesson “what it felt like to be a slave” as a “little colored girl.” It happened in 1961. In Amherst. Although her mother and grandmother were able to scrounge up an...
Guilford man arrested for alleged assaults against children
Police accuse Richard Holcomb of strangling one child and striking a second child with a pipe.
wamc.org
Shakespeare & Company has a problem with one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays”
“Measure for Measure,” which is at Shakespeare & Company through September 18, is one of Shakespeare’s less- performed works. Indeed, the Lenox, MA company hasn’t produced a version of it since 1987. It would seem the play would be ideal for today’s world. It should speak vividly...
wshu.org
Survey of Springfield residents impacted by the justice system emphasizes need for housing, jobs
A new survey of Springfield residents who have been incarcerated, or have relatives who have served time, revealed that many people struggle to access support services. The survey is part of a Western Mass Economic Development Council grant looking to asses the needs of families affected by the justice system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
Teen Charged With Burning Down Antonio's Grinders In Springfield: Report
Police arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with burning down a sandwich shop in Springfield earlier this month, a news report said. The teenager faces arson charges after police said he set the Aug. 15 fire that destroyed Antonio's Grinders on State Street, MassLive.com said. Police also believe the boy set another fire down the road less than an hour later.
iBerkshires.com
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
westernmassnews.com
Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Stephen Opalenik, 64, was arraigned Thursday morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court. According to court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News, he was located inside of a greenhouse...
westernmassnews.com
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
wamc.org
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
Comments / 7