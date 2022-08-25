Read full article on original website
2 killed in South Chicago shooting
Two men were found fatally shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side. About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said. Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical...
Woman wounded on Red Line train among 11 shot in Chicago to start weekend; 4 killed
Four people were killed and seven others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago. About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He died at Stroger Hospital.
7 injured, 4 critically, in Englewood crash near 63rd, Halsted, Chicago fire officials say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Seven people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Chicago’s South Side Friday afternoon. Chopper7 was over the scene near S. Halsted St. and W. 63rd Street near Kennedy King College in the Englewood neighborhood around 5 p.m. Four of the five adult...
Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is returning to his giveaways on Saturday. This time, it is in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries. He will be handing out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.
Street takeovers throughout city devolve into clashes with police, arrests and car impoundment
A cross-country street takeover that allegedly attracted drifters from 14 states converged downtown overnight, capping a hectic evening for Chicago’s underground car scene that started with spectators clashing with police officers late Friday at a Far South Side intersection. By early Saturday, two young men were arrested and one...
Man grazed by bullet in head while sitting inside vehicle in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue around 10:48 a.m. Police said the victim, 24, was sitting in his vehicle when another pulled beside him, and someone inside begin firing shots.
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square.
Man killed, woman wounded after shots fired into restaurant in West Town
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is wounded after shots were fired into a restaurant in West Town Friday night. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside a restaurant, in the 2700 block of West Division around 9:20 p.m., when they were shot by an unidentified offender who drove past, fired shots, and fled the scene.
