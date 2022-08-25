Four people were killed and seven others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago. About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He died at Stroger Hospital.

