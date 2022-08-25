ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

2 killed in South Chicago shooting

Two men were found fatally shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side. About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said. Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Woman wounded on Red Line train among 11 shot in Chicago to start weekend; 4 killed

Four people were killed and seven others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago. About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He died at Stroger Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
nypressnews.com

Man killed, woman wounded after shots fired into restaurant in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is wounded after shots were fired into a restaurant in West Town Friday night. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside a restaurant, in the 2700 block of West Division around 9:20 p.m., when they were shot by an unidentified offender who drove past, fired shots, and fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy