Pueblo, CO

Greater Pueblo Chamber to host political debates

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will host a series of election debates in September.

The debates are thanks to a collaborative effort with Pueblo Community College’s Center for New Media and a sponsorship from Black Hills Energy. The debates will be televised on Xfinity through Pueblo Community College’s channel 19 by the Center for New Media. It will also be shared through social media and Youtube.

The first three nights of debates will be held in the Hoag Theater on the campus of Pueblo Community College, with limited seating available. The last scheduled debate will be held at Colorado State University-Pueblo in the Occhiato Student Center Ballroom. Each debate will last one hour.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the first three debates will be moderated by Steve Henson, retired managing editor of The Pueblo Chieftain and an adjunct professor at Colorado State University-Pueblo, who has moderated hundreds of debates in past elections. Sara Blackhurst, Chief Executive Officer of Action 22 will moderate the Governor debate.

“Our board and staff are excited to take on the responsibility for providing election debates to help our community better know the candidates they will be voting for later in the fall,” said Duane Nava, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Greater Pueblo Chamber. “It is vital that the candidates make themselves available to appear and debate in Pueblo to show their commitment to Pueblo and Southern Colorado, and we are pleased that the response so far has been positive.”

The Chamber of Commerce said that U.S. Senate candidate Michael Bennet and U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert both declined the invitation to debate.

The debates are as such:

Tuesday, September 6 – Pueblo Community College – Hoag Theater:

5 p.m. House District 62 Matthew Martinez (D)
Carol Riggenbach (R)
6:30 p.m. House District 47 Edwin Ormiston (D)
Ty Winter (R)
8 p.m. House District 46 Tisha Mauro (D)
Jonathan Ambler (R)

Wednesday, September 7 – Pueblo Community College – Hoag Theater:

5 p.m. Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero (D)
Joey Musso (R)
6:30 pm. Pueblo County Commissioner District 3 Roxy Pignanelli (D)
Zach Swearingen (R)
8 p.m. Colorado State Senate District 3 Nick Hinrichsen (D)
Stephen Varela (R)

Thursday, September 8 – Pueblo Community College – Hoag Theater:

6 p.m. Pueblo County Treasurer Kim Archuletta (D)
Michelle Gray (R)
6:35 p.m. Pueblo County Coroner Zolanye McCulley-Cachicha (D)
Brian Cotter (R)
7:10 p.m. Pueblo County Assessor Frank Beltran (D)
J. Angel Lewis (R)
7:45 p.m. Colorado County Clerk & Recorder Candace Rivera (D)
Nathan Baxter (R)
These debates will be shorter.

Wednesday, September 28 – CSU – Pueblo – Occhato Student Center Ballroom:

5:15 p.m. Congressional District 3 Adam Frisch (D)
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) declined the invitation to debate
5:35 p.m. US Senate Senator Michael Bennet (D) declined the invitation to debate
Joe O’Dea (R)
6 p.m. Colorado Governor Debate Jared Polis (D)
Heidi Ganahl (R)

More information and links to the debates when they are live and recorded can be found on their website , and Facebook page .

