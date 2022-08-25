Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
recordpatriot.com
North Manitou Island's Cottage Row topic of next academy lecture
BENZONIA — The history of North Manitou Island’s Cottage Row will be the topic of the Benzonia Academy Lecture. The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Mills Community House, located at 891 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia. The lecture will be presented by Stacie Longwell Sadowski and recorded for later viewing on Benzie Area Historical Society’s website benziemuseum.org and YouTube channel.
recordpatriot.com
Michigan Legacy Art Park to unveil community art project
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park will reveal its community-created art installation, The Pine Cone Forest created by hundreds of strings of twine and pine cones, next month. An opening celebration is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon on Sept.1 at the art park, 7300 Mountainside Drive in Thompsonville, to...
northernexpress.com
The Fruits of Our Labor: Do NoMi workers really get half the pay for a view of the bay?
“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!
The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
Exploring the Unexplained: Michigan Paranormal Convention
Many of us have experienced something that simply cannot be explained. If you have questions about the paranormal, you can check out the 12th Annual Paranormal Convention in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s all happening at the Kewadin Casino DreamMakers Theater. Dozens of vendors and celebrities are there to answer...
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
recordpatriot.com
Scenes from Ironman 2021
FRANKFORT — The Ironman 70.3 Michigan competition is approaching. The triathlon event is slated for Sept. 11, however, competitors are expected to arrive in the Frankfort area by Sept. 9. More than 2,000 people are signed up from several countries.
Sleeping Bear Dunes river investigation spotlights access tensions
HONOR, MI — Who messed with Platte River Point?. That’s what the National Park Service is investigating after the Platte River outflow suddenly shifted in a way that makes it easier for boats to access Lake Michigan. The river, which winds through the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore...
UpNorthLive.com
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
