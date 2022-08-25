A Queens man sitting in front of a bodega was killed when a woman who might have been aiming for someone else slammed into him with a car, police and witnesses said. Surveillance video of the deadly crash shows Milton Storch, 59, sitting on a walker in front of Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street early Saturday, when a black Honda Civic on the corner backs up, stops, then suddenly drives forward toward the store’s entrance and strikes him.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO