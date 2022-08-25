ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nypressnews.com

6 hurt after boat catches fire on Long Island

BABYLON, N.Y. — Six people are recovering after a boat caught fire on Long Island on Friday. Video shows the sunken and burned boat being towed in a canal in Babylon. Suffolk County Police say the fire started just before 5 p.m. near Sumpwams and Shorewood avenues. Six men...
BABYLON, NY
nypressnews.com

Deadly NYC hit-and-run driver had beef over love interest, witness says

A Queens man sitting in front of a bodega was killed when a woman who might have been aiming for someone else slammed into him with a car, police and witnesses said. Surveillance video of the deadly crash shows Milton Storch, 59, sitting on a walker in front of Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street early Saturday, when a black Honda Civic on the corner backs up, stops, then suddenly drives forward toward the store’s entrance and strikes him.
QUEENS, NY
nypressnews.com

16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of NYCHA employee in the Bronx

NEW YORK — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx. Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks. Mattocks was shot in...
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx

A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
BRONX, NY

