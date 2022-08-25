Read full article on original website
Aggressive vultures have been damaging homes and property in Staten Island neighborhood, residents say
NEW YORK — A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned. They tell CBS2’s Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance. Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn’t...
6 hurt after boat catches fire on Long Island
BABYLON, N.Y. — Six people are recovering after a boat caught fire on Long Island on Friday. Video shows the sunken and burned boat being towed in a canal in Babylon. Suffolk County Police say the fire started just before 5 p.m. near Sumpwams and Shorewood avenues. Six men...
Deadly NYC hit-and-run driver had beef over love interest, witness says
A Queens man sitting in front of a bodega was killed when a woman who might have been aiming for someone else slammed into him with a car, police and witnesses said. Surveillance video of the deadly crash shows Milton Storch, 59, sitting on a walker in front of Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street early Saturday, when a black Honda Civic on the corner backs up, stops, then suddenly drives forward toward the store’s entrance and strikes him.
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
Caught on camera: Shocking sucker punch KOs man at Brooklyn Mall
NEW YORK — A brutal sucker punch was captured on video at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn. Two people are seen walking up behind a 36-year-old man. One of them then punches the victim in the head, knocking him out. The incident happened Saturday at around 6 p.m.
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of NYCHA employee in the Bronx
NEW YORK — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx. Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks. Mattocks was shot in...
2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx
A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
