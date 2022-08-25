Read full article on original website
Just
3d ago
Biden shopping for votes any way he can get them why wait couple months ,. before the midterm election .
Reply
3
Related
msn.com
West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in...
woay.com
Capito and Manchin announce $24 million in DHS/FEMA funding for West Virginia
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $24,224,571 for the state of West Virginia through the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) FY 2022 Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding will help West Virginia prepare against man-made threats and natural disasters and reimburse costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
wvexplorer.com
Promotion of high bridge, continental divide gains support
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A West Virginia lawmaker says he's backing a proposal to attract tourists to two landmarks along I-64 in southern West Virginia—the Eastern Continental Divide and the Phil G. McDonald Bridge over Glade Creek, the highest bridge on the U.S. interstate highway system. W.Va. Delegate Brandon...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvpublic.org
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
Metro News
Marsh anticipates approval of new COVID-19 booster doses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials are waiting for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on coronavirus booster doses amid reports regarding the consideration of updated shots. The agency is expected to approve new versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots before Labor Day. The doses...
wchsnetwork.com
CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare. Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state...
USDA Farm to School grant awarded to eastern panhandle program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Jefferson Growers, Artisans, Producers Coalition in Charles Town is among the 123 projects across the country to receive a 2022 Farm to School grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced the program was recently awarded a $54,723 grant to work with The Eastern Panhandle Farm to School Program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Metro News
Improving student achievement at top of Roach’s list
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New state Superintendent of Schools David Roach says he took the job when it was recently offered because he wants to improve student achievement. “That’s the main reason,” Roach said during a recent appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”. Roach said the state’s education system...
USPS Job Fair to Be Held August 31 in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
wvexplorer.com
Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Unmotivated to workout? West Virginia is the least active state, according to new findings
WHEELING, (WTRF)-Are you feeling unmotivated when it comes to working out? As it turns out, you’re not alone. A new study deems West Virginia as the least active state in America. “I think the community is so sports forward. That is surprising.”. Ethan Turner, Wheeling YMCA gym regular. “I...
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
connect-bridgeport.com
A Little Mountain State Secret Most Don't Know: There is a 400-Million-Year-Old Ocean under West Virginia
Did you know there’s a 400-million-year-old ocean beneath West Virginia? It’s called the Iapetus Ocean, and it lies underneath the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean, which predates the Atlantic Ocean, was named after a Greek Titan. It was ultimately shifted by. geological forces and driven underground beneath...
Comments / 5