ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 5

Just
3d ago

Biden shopping for votes any way he can get them why wait couple months ,. before the midterm election .

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in...
BUSINESS
woay.com

Capito and Manchin announce $24 million in DHS/FEMA funding for West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $24,224,571 for the state of West Virginia through the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) FY 2022 Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding will help West Virginia prepare against man-made threats and natural disasters and reimburse costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
wvexplorer.com

Promotion of high bridge, continental divide gains support

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A West Virginia lawmaker says he's backing a proposal to attract tourists to two landmarks along I-64 in southern West Virginia—the Eastern Continental Divide and the Phil G. McDonald Bridge over Glade Creek, the highest bridge on the U.S. interstate highway system. W.Va. Delegate Brandon...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Marsh anticipates approval of new COVID-19 booster doses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials are waiting for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on coronavirus booster doses amid reports regarding the consideration of updated shots. The agency is expected to approve new versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots before Labor Day. The doses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

USDA Farm to School grant awarded to eastern panhandle program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Jefferson Growers, Artisans, Producers Coalition in Charles Town is among the 123 projects across the country to receive a 2022 Farm to School grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced the program was recently awarded a $54,723 grant to work with The Eastern Panhandle Farm to School Program.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kelly Allen
Metro News

Improving student achievement at top of Roach’s list

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New state Superintendent of Schools David Roach says he took the job when it was recently offered because he wants to improve student achievement. “That’s the main reason,” Roach said during a recent appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”. Roach said the state’s education system...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

USPS Job Fair to Be Held August 31 in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.
CLARKSBURG, WV
DC News Now

Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#West Virginians#Metronews#The Associated Press#Parent Plus
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award

CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy