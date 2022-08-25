Say “I Do” in the Taco Bell metaverse

( WJW ) – Wedding bells at Taco Bell are nothing new.

For the past five years, the fast-food taco chain has legally married more than 700 couples at its Las Vegas Cantina wedding chapel.

Now the brand is extending its nuptial traditions to the metaverse .

Courtesy: Taco Bell Corp via PR Newswire

The company is making a call for couples to enter to win their first-ever, virtual, legal and metaverse wedding package.

What does a metaverse wedding look like ?

According to Taco Bell, it’s “a 3D browser-based platform allowing shared virtual exploration – to celebrate the love between one lucky couple in a uniquely Taco Bell experience, surrounded by loved ones, special guests, Taco Bell fans and live streamed.”

The press release goes on to explain, “The couple will be surrounded by their loved ones during the romantic ceremony as they partake in traditional wedding elements such as musical entertainment, a first dance, food, toasts, the exchanging of vows and rings and more.”

Then after the ceremony is when the fun begins.

“Guests will be invited to enjoy Taco Bell’s signature Cantina and public reception room where guests can show off their best moves on the dance floor, sip and socialize at the drinks lounge, snap pictures in the photo booth and compete in a challenging quest. For the avatar-less who are unable to attend, the event will also be live streamed,” said Taco Bell.

Courtesy: Taco Bell via PR Newswire

The metaverse wedding will take place this fall.

If this sounds like your dream wedding, couples can apply from August 25 through September 6, 2022.

Taco Bell fans can enter to win this wedding by completing a registration form and submitting a video that details their love story, desire to be married in the metaverse, and passion for Taco Bell.

All entries should be uploaded to the contest website .

But, videos can be also shared on social media using the hashtag # TacoBellMetaverseWeddingContest and tag @tacobell .

Full contest details can be found here .

