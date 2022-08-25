Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Man found dead in New Richmond
A subject is in custody following the response by officers from the New Richmond Police Department to a call at a residence in the 600 block of North Second Street at approximately 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what...
fox9.com
9-hour standoff in Eagan ends with arrest
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 9-hour standoff in Eagan, Minnesota ended with an arrest and no reported injuries Sunday night. Neighbors had been advised to shelter in place during the standoff, which lasted from 12:04 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The standoff started after a report of a residential burglary...
fox9.com
Cannon Falls police ask for help as they investigate possible abduction that resulted in high speed chase
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for the public's help as detectives piece together a possible abduction of a woman in Minneapolis that ended when she escaped in Cannon Falls, and police arrested the suspect in Faribault after a high-speed chase. Cannon Falls police say at 10:48...
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
Eagan police urge public to stay clear of residence amid standoff
EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities say a Sunday standoff between police and an unknown suspect is ongoing at a home on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan. Details are limited at this time, but police are urging people to stay clear of the scene as the situation unfolds.
fox9.com
Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder. Westrom was arrested 25 years after...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
kfgo.com
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
msn.com
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning apartment
Authorities on Friday arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of murdering a woman found dead Thursday inside a burning North St. Paul apartment. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a suspect in the killing was arrested around 4 a.m. after authorities found the man sleeping under the Highway 36 overpass on the Gateway State Trail in Washington County.
fox9.com
MOA robbery attempts end in arrest of man, rifle apprehended
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police apprehended a man with a rifle Friday after an attempted robbery at a hat store in the Mall of America. At around 12 p.m. the Bloomington Police Department were contacted by Mall of America security reporting a male carrying a rifle inside the mall.
mprnews.org
Hennepin jury convicts Jerry Westrom in cold case killing
A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom guilty Thursday in the 1993 murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys. Investigators reopened the cold case and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent old DNA samples to...
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56, was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
DL-Online
Five members of street gang get prison for guns, carjackings, as crackdown on crime continues in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS – Five men have been sentenced to prison for a string of armed carjackings and various firearms violations, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. Isaiah Stacy Alstad, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting carjacking, and was sentenced yesterday before Judge John R. Tunheim to 110 months in prison.
Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history
Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported.
fox9.com
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns. An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
Security team tackles suspect after armed robbery at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Mall of America security team tackled an armed suspect Friday afternoon after he swiped a toy from a kiosk and attempted to rob athletic jerseys from a hat store. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Woodbury man, was apprehended after someone noticed him walking inside the mall with an "AR-15-style rifle" and called security. A team quickly responded, cleared the immediate area and apprehended the man outside the Lids store. According to Hodges, the mall was not immediately put into lockdown as authorities did not want to...
KAAL-TV
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
Man sentenced to 20 years for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a large homeless encampment, among other charges.Anthony Abari, 41, and Kevin Green, 38, were convicted in January of multiple counts related to fentanyl-laced heroin trafficking conspiracy and illegally possessing a firearm.According to court documents, Abari and Relondo Hall, 27, would stop at a homeless encampment on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, sometimes daily, to distribute drugs they had obtained from Green.In January 2019, during a search warrant, police found Abari with 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, a gun, and two phones connecting him to drug dealing. While executing a search warrant in April 2019, officers found Abari in a basement, where they recovered 20 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin. In another search, police seized 298 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl belonging to Green, who had been supplying Abari and others the drugs from at least December 2018 to July 2019.Abari was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
