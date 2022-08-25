ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Over 600 runners compete in ‘Ri-Ma-Conn’ 95-mile relay race

Conn. (WTNH) — Runners crossed state lines on Saturday for a 95-mile relay race. The event, dubbed “Ri-Ma-Conn Relay,” started in Rhode Island, headed up to Massachusetts, and ended in Connecticut. It included 18 relay legs across the whole day, covering 16 hours and kicking-off at 4 a.m. On Saturday night, participants are set to […]
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Merging 12 Conn. Community Colleges Into One

John Maduko is overseeing the merger from 12 community colleges into one college, Connecticut State Community College. He joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how things are going. Mike Hydeck: As we told you at the top of the show, Connecticut's community college system is now the best...
i95 ROCK

Where Can You Get Sports Cards Graded In-Person in Connecticut?

Sports card collecting used to be a lot simpler in the 70's and 80's, the terms Gem Mint 10, PSA, and Beckett weren't in our vocabulary. Now in 2022, graded sports cards are all that matters. You may have a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan, or a 61 Topps Mickey Mantle, but the true value is based on their condition, like everything else. You have to have your sports cards inspected and graded by a professional. There's my problem, where?
Eyewitness News

CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
PLANetizen

Connecticut Legislator Pushing for Statewide Rent Control

“At the request of a lawmaker, the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research analyzed Connecticut’s existing laws to limit rent increases,” reports Alexander Soule for the Connecticut Post. It’s the second time in as many years that the OLR has examined the question of what power the state legislature...
WTNH

Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to court […]
Register Citizen

$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August

Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Getaways in Connecticut

We scoured the major travel platforms, review sites, and social media resources to give you ideas of the Best Romantic Getaways in Connecticut. Isn’t it true that this year, celebrating love and planning a romantic getaway is more crucial than ever? We’ve all been stuck indoors for far too long, and you’ll take almost any reason to have something to look forward to… right?
Register Citizen

Bob Stefanowski has shaken up his staff. Here’s what it will mean in his campaign for governor.

After a recent staff shakeup left Republican Bob Stefanowski’s gubernatorial campaign with new management in the final stretch to November, experts and party officials said they expect Stefanowski to emerge as a more aggressive presence on the campaign trail — holding more rallies and press conferences, while meeting face-to-face with voters to air grievances about the incumbent, Gov. Ned Lamont.
NewsTimes

Neighbors call plan to convert former Newtown farm into 220 townhouses ‘a severe overuse of the property’

NEWTOWN - A small but vocal group of residents are opposing plans by a New York developer to convert a 33-acre former farm into 220 townhouses in Hawleyville. “The application is clearly a severe overuse of the property, with a clear intent to use all potentially developable land on the parcel, leaving less than the absolute bare minimum requirement for buffer for wetlands and water courses,” said Mark D’Amico, one of four Newtown residents who objected to the development at public hearing last month. “[I]t is clear that the proposed activity is for the sole economic benefit of the developer and future owner of the property.”
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars

An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Register Citizen

Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot

An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
