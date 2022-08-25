Phoenix-area boxers with big dreams find local home and promoter for regular work

Coby Longoria, as of last week, was still in need of an opponent for his fight on Sept. 3 at the Glendale Civic Center, part of Del Sol Boxing's Brawl in the Barrio event that features some of the up-and-coming fighters from the Phoenix metro area.

Should that situation be resolved, Longoria, 21, is set for the third professional fight of his career. He's 2-0 with first-round knockouts in each win, a former 240-pound football and baseball player in high school who slimmed down to 168.

Longoria said he's been sparring twice a day and is working on mostly defense.

"Just ready to put on another show and show them what Team Longoria is all about," he said.

Longoria, Danny Barrios Flores, Axel "Perico" Rosales, Alejandro Gomez and Adrian "Suavecito" Rodriguez are among those who will fight at Brawl in the Barrio. They are all hoping to achieve the kind of success in the sport that fellow Arizonans David and José Benavidez Jr., Jesús Jr. and Abel Ramos and Carlos Castro have found in the pro ranks.

The Benavidez brothers are or have been world champions. Jesús Ramos is a top contender at super welterweight with a 19-0 record, at age 21. Abel Ramos and Castro have both appeared on major promotion fight cards.

"All of us are trying to put Arizona on the map. Every fighter, you've just got to train hard and you'll get your spot," Rosales said.

"They're out there putting it on for Arizona as well. It just motivates us as fighters, just watching them do their thing," Longoria said. "We see them on TV, going in the gym and putting in hours of training. It just motivates us to work nonstop and continue to give it our all while we're in there, and show our talent inside the ring, not only inside but outside the ring as well."

Related: Benavidez brothers all grown up after lessons learned from adversity in careers

Barrios Flores and Rosales have each had the opportunity to work with the Ramos family over the past month.

"One day, you're going to see Danny Barrios Flores on TV soon, so you better watch out," the 9-0 featherweight said.

Rodriguez won his pro debut in Glendale in June, in front of a sizable group of his supporters at the Civic Center.

Selling tickets to their own fights is among the challenges the local fighters face. There are also the costs associated with being in the sport and trying to offset those with sponsors.

"Whatever time they have time, I have time. I always want to see my fans," Barrios Flores said of selling tickets. "It's kind of like a struggle ... but it's going to pay off soon."

Read more: Benavidez boxing family given place of honor at iconic Phoenix gym

Longoria said he uses social media and fans come to him or he goes to them for ticket transactions. The fighters try to help their promoter, Gabriel Balderrama, and Del Sol Boxing, with whom they work to get paying customers.

The live events feature a deejay and entertainer, Jack Deezl, and good views of the ring, with every seat on the floor of the building

"They're going to continue to come and we've just got to continue to grind and put in the work in there, and to continue to put on a show," Longoria said.

When not training, Longoria works with his parents at their cleaning business. The company sponsors him as well, helping with travel expenses and fight gear.

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com . Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix-area boxers with big dreams find local home and promoter for regular work