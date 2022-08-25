ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Phoenix-area boxers with big dreams find local home and promoter for regular work

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyhR1_0hV8mCiI00

Coby Longoria, as of last week, was still in need of an opponent for his fight on Sept. 3 at the Glendale Civic Center, part of Del Sol Boxing's Brawl in the Barrio event that features some of the up-and-coming fighters from the Phoenix metro area.

Should that situation be resolved, Longoria, 21, is set for the third professional fight of his career. He's 2-0 with first-round knockouts in each win, a former 240-pound football and baseball player in high school who slimmed down to 168.

Longoria said he's been sparring twice a day and is working on mostly defense.

"Just ready to put on another show and show them what Team Longoria is all about," he said.

Longoria, Danny Barrios Flores, Axel "Perico" Rosales, Alejandro Gomez and Adrian "Suavecito" Rodriguez are among those who will fight at Brawl in the Barrio. They are all hoping to achieve the kind of success in the sport that fellow Arizonans David and José Benavidez Jr., Jesús Jr. and Abel Ramos and Carlos Castro have found in the pro ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKjib_0hV8mCiI00

The Benavidez brothers are or have been world champions. Jesús Ramos is a top contender at super welterweight with a 19-0 record, at age 21. Abel Ramos and Castro have both appeared on major promotion fight cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRjJG_0hV8mCiI00

"All of us are trying to put Arizona on the map. Every fighter, you've just got to train hard and you'll get your spot," Rosales said.

"They're out there putting it on for Arizona as well. It just motivates us as fighters, just watching them do their thing," Longoria said. "We see them on TV, going in the gym and putting in hours of training. It just motivates us to work nonstop and continue to give it our all while we're in there, and show our talent inside the ring, not only inside but outside the ring as well."

Related: Benavidez brothers all grown up after lessons learned from adversity in careers

Barrios Flores and Rosales have each had the opportunity to work with the Ramos family over the past month.

"One day, you're going to see Danny Barrios Flores on TV soon, so you better watch out," the 9-0 featherweight said.

Rodriguez won his pro debut in Glendale in June, in front of a sizable group of his supporters at the Civic Center.

Selling tickets to their own fights is among the challenges the local fighters face. There are also the costs associated with being in the sport and trying to offset those with sponsors.

"Whatever time they have time, I have time. I always want to see my fans," Barrios Flores said of selling tickets. "It's kind of like a struggle ... but it's going to pay off soon."

Read more: Benavidez boxing family given place of honor at iconic Phoenix gym

Longoria said he uses social media and fans come to him or he goes to them for ticket transactions. The fighters try to help their promoter, Gabriel Balderrama, and Del Sol Boxing, with whom they work to get paying customers.

The live events feature a deejay and entertainer, Jack Deezl, and good views of the ring, with every seat on the floor of the building

"They're going to continue to come and we've just got to continue to grind and put in the work in there, and to continue to put on a show," Longoria said.

When not training, Longoria works with his parents at their cleaning business. The company sponsors him as well, helping with travel expenses and fight gear.

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com . Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix-area boxers with big dreams find local home and promoter for regular work

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

3-star Chandler safety Genesis Smith commits to Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats continued their strong recruitment of one of the best programs in the state, Chandler’s Hamilton High School, with another addition from the Huskies. On Saturday, 3-star safety Genesis Smith announced his commitment to the UA. Smith, who sits at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is another nice...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona

Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxers#Boxing#Combat#Sports#Del Sol Boxing S Brawl
12 News

Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods

PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Phoenix

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Takes Initial Steps to Execute Murray Hooper

This spring, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich resumed executions in Arizona after nearly eight years. So far, two longtime death row prisoners — Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood — have been put to death by lethal injection. The next to face the death penalty, the attorney general’s office...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
LUKEVILLE, AZ
AZFamily

Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
msn.com

Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones

Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley

In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
PHOENIX, AZ
WDBO

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Mesa: 7 Best Places To Visit In Mesa, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Mesa Arizona. If you’re looking for an interesting museum to visit, the Mesa Arizona Museum of History is a great place to start. The museum was built in a century-old building, the Mesa School Building, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside you’ll find a replica of a 1913 adobe school and a collection of early farming tools.
MESA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife

It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy