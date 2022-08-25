Read full article on original website
Fundraiser in memory of GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After the tragic death of a Grand Island Investigator Christopher Marcello, two central Nebraska women are raising money to carry on his legacy. Katie Fangmeyer and Breanna Collamore are working with Usborne Books, to buy books that the Grand Island Police Department will then donate to kids in memory of Marcello. Anyone interested in donating can go through a referral link with Usborne Books.
NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
New girls rehab center in Hastings scores 100% compliance grade
LINCOLN — The state’s new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls in Hastings recently earned a 100% compliance grade from a national corrections group, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The Hastings center, which opened last year to replace the girls’ YRTC in...
A new look for an old Grand Island bank building
GRAND ISLAND -- The former U.S. Bank building in downtown Grand Island is undergoing a major remodel for its new business. Owner Amy Mayhew launched Olive & Grace Bridal in February. Currently operating out of the site’s downstairs space, Mayhew is readying the main floor to open in late November....
75-year-old man scammed out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police said a 75-year-old man reported being a victim of an email/telephone scam. The victim told police he was scammed out of $103,000. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said this follows suit for scammers perpetuating a crime on the elderly. When asked if these...
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
Former Viking Saga newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith, right, display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP)
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
Melon Roast Car Show returns to Brickyard Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Melon Roast Car Club show took over Hastings Brickyard Park Sunday, the annual event returning for its 13th year. Around 250 vehicles were entered and put on display during the show, each one ranging in make, model, year, color and more. Cars, motorcycles, trucks and even vans were set up alongside the sidewalks through the park.
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested
AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395,...
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
Motorsport car races kickoff Nebraska State Fair weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix kicked off races Saturday at Motorsport Park Hastings. This is the second annual Grand Prix with the National Autosport Association (NASA) as a partner in the event. The motorsport company chose this event to also host a joint regional event...
GICC volleyball sweeps the day at Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC volleyball made their appearance at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. First up, the Crusaders met with Ord out on the court and took the match in two sets. Next, GICC went up against Broken Bow, and same outcome, beating the Indians in...
York man pleads guilty to making synthetic drugs
YORK –Yates Oneil has pleaded guilty to two reduced counts in a case involving the manufacturing of a chemically-based drug in his apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at the apartment as part of...
