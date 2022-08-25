ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
fox4now.com

Calif. governor donating $100k to Crist campaign

California's governor made clear his support of the Charlie Crist campaign to oust Ron DeSantis as Florida governor. Friday, Gavin Newsom tweeted that he is donating $100,000 to the Crist campaign. Crist won Tuesday's primary election over current Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried. The tweet begins, "Time to make Ron...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox4now.com

Kentucky students are building sheds for flood victims

MCKEE, Ky. — Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center are learning why it’s so important to lend a helping hand. They are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods in Eastern Kentucky in their classes. The idea came about after Marvin Wilder, a teacher...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy