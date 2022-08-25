ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Investors need to get their money into the market even in the face of Fed-driven volatility, Goldman Sachs Asset Management investment chief says

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axqtO_0hV8m7Nu00
Seek yield in the markets now, says Goldman Sachs. YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images
  • Investors should put money to work in markets when they're offering a higher yield than bank accounts, Goldman Sachs's Ashish Shah said on CNBC.
  • Markets will be volatile as the Fed leans on data to determine policy moves, but it's better to be "buying when there's fear in the market," said Shah.
  • Markets are gearing up for Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

While investors wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to take center stage in the global markets on Friday, it's a good time for them to pursue wealth-building in the markets by moving money out of lackluster bank accounts, Goldman Sachs' Ashish Shah told CNBC on Thursday.

"We think the market is kind of overpriced in front of the Fed. We think the rates market is fearing [Friday] and hawkish speak," but Powell will likely deliver a balanced message, said Shah, chief investment officer for public investments at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "So on the margin, I think you can generate some returns short-term by being long-duration," in the debt market, he said.

Shah's appearance came before Friday's scheduled speech by Powell at 10 a.m. at the Federal Reserve's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Central bankers kicked off the gathering on Thursday. Powell's speech is "going to be kind of a mix of, 'We still have work to do. This is a long fight but we're making progress,'" Shah said.

Meanwhile, Shah said Goldman is telling clients that markets will be volatile as the Fed will be data-dependent in deciding what's next for monetary policy as it battles high inflation. But it's better to buy "when there's fear in the market," he said. "Don't fall into the trap of buying when there's FOMO," or widespread "fear of missing out" sentiment.

"A lot of the hard work has been done by the Fed in messaging. A lot is priced into the [yield] curve and kind of the easiest thing you can do here is to actually get your money invested," said Shah.

"What we're seeing is that most banks are not offering customers any yield ... and so getting your money out of a low-yielding bank account, where you're still earning zero, and getting it into the market where now suddenly you earn two, two and a half percent, three percent, in the coming months, is going to be a big deal."

The 10-year Treasury yield was around 3.11% on Thursday and the 30-year bond yield was at 3.31%. Bond yields and prices move inversely. The shorter-term 2-year yield was at 3.37%.

Comments / 3

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Fed Chair#Federal Reserve Chair#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy