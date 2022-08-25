Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Digital Trends
How to reset the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung’s latest earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are an ambitious upgrade packed with smart tech with a whole lot to experiment with. In our reviews, we loved the new lighter design, audio improvements, and ANC, but found features like head tracking for 360 Audio to be a bit lacking. If you’re a big Samsung fan, however, they are well worth a look.
Digital Trends
The best Lenovo Labor Day deals: ThinkPad and Legion laptops
Labor Day is a great time to pick up a few electronics deals if you’ve missed out on some previous sales events, such as Prime Day. Granted, they aren’t the best deals of the year, but they’re pretty great if you don’t want to wait for several months. If you’re in the market for a laptop, Lenovo has a few surprisingly great deals for you to take a look at.
Digital Trends
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review: the C-Suite laptop
When it comes to business laptops that don’t feel like business laptops, HP’s Elite Dragonfly laptops lead the way. The usual security measures are in place, but these laptops aren’t afraid to stand out in a crowd. Contents. I reviewed the third generation of the Elite Dragonfly,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is great, but the S Pen would make it amazing
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches around. Until 2021, Samsung’s smartwatches ran on a custom operating system called Tizen. But with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the company announced a major revamp to its operating system for smartwatches. Contents. It rebuilt the...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy S22
In many ways, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people interested in foldable technology. It utilizes its folding screen to create a more compact device, reminiscent of classic flip phones, and is almost half the price of its big brother, the Z Fold 4. However, before flipping for the Flip 4, it’s worth taking a look at how it stacks up to Samsung’s more mainstream mobile phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22. After all, why pay more for the Z Flip 4 if you can get as good an experience out of the Galaxy S22? We took a look at the two phones to see how they stack up.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: buy with your heart, not your head
“Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its longer battery life and luxurious materials, not its niche GPS features. But remember the normal Galaxy Watch 5 is just as good and costs less.”. Pros. Luxury materials. Super sharp screen. 3-day battery life. Comprehensive health tracking. D Buckle strap is...
Digital Trends
Alienware x14 review: Is thinnest best?
“The Alienware x14 takes the concept of a compact laptop further than ever before.”. Competition for the lightest and thinnest gaming laptop has never been tighter. But Alienware has taken the crown with the Alienware x14, which defies anything that has come before it in size, including options like the Razer Blade 14 or ROG Zephyrus G14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
The HP Omen gaming PC is ridiculously cheap today — save $400
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, which you can get for just $1,750 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a savings of $400 off the powerful gaming PC’s regular price of $2,150. Free shipping and several discounts on accessories and monitors are also available with your purchase of the HP Omen gaming PC.
Digital Trends
How to turn your MacBook on
There are several ways you can turn on your MacBook, and it differs depending on whether your MacBook is turned all the way off, or is just sleeping. Here are a few different ways to get your MacBook up and running. Contents. Turn on your MacBook when it's powered off.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The 2021 Apple iPad is $49 off and selling fast
By now, the iPad has become almost as essential to everyday life as a smartphone for many of us. Lately, back-to-school iPad deals have been popping up left and right, and right now Amazon has a pretty excellent one. Today you can bring home a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for only $280, saving you $49 off its original price of $329. iPad deals like this don’t come along often, so click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad.
Digital Trends
How to make your Mac private and secure
Mac OS is an inherently secure and private operating system, but that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do to ensure that it's as safe and private as possible. Here's how to make your Mac private and secure in a few different ways. Lock down administrator accounts. MacOS allows multiple...
Digital Trends
What is AMD Smart Access Memory?
It’s been a tumultuous few years for finding new graphics cards for your gaming machine upgrades, but if you’re still planning on an AMD GPU or have recently upgraded your system, then you should know about a not-so-little feature called Smart Access Memory, sometimes abbreviated to SAM. Contents.
Digital Trends
How to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch (and what to expect)
AMD is holding an event focused around its upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29. The battle between AMD and Intel continues to be fierce in 2022, and AMD seems to be beating Intel to the punch with its next generation of processors. We’re going to guide you through how to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch and what you can expect out of the event.
Digital Trends
6 HomeKit settings you should disable (or adjust) right now
With the Homepod Mini being so accessible and rumors swirling that a new version of the Homepod may be coming soon, HomeKit has started to grow in popularity. Apple is typically touted as one of the better companies for keeping information secure, but you can always do more. Whenever you...
Digital Trends
How to get Spotify on MacBook
As a Mac owner, you can use the built-in Apple Music app for your favorite tunes. But maybe you also use or simply prefer Spotify for your music. You can use Spotify on a MacBook by downloading the desktop app or using the Spotify web player in your browser. Here,...
Digital Trends
Intel XeSS massively boosts performance, and it might actually launch soon
Intel’s Tom Petersen and Ryan Shrout have reunited once again for another round of insights into Intel Arc. This time, they delivered a deep dive into the upcoming Intel XeSS technology, which will be Intel’s response to Nvidia’s DLSS. The tech has long been expected, but it...
Digital Trends
Narrative RPG Pentiment is the Xbox exclusive to watch this fall
This holiday season is shaping up to be an unusual one for Xbox owners. Players aren’t getting a big-ticket game like Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, leaving parents scrambling to figure out a clear gift this year. Instead, Microsoft is pushing a series of smaller titles set to debut on Xbox Game Pass. That list includes comedic shooter High on Life, biopunk horror game Scorn, and indie darling Slime Rancher 2. But the most intriguing game on Xbox’s slate is also the most atypical: Pentiment.
Digital Trends
Smart lock buying guide
Smart locks may not be the sexiest piece of consumer tech on everyone’s mind, but they are one of the best for sheer convenience. Head out for a jog without a jangling key ring, easily provide access to guests, or double check that you locked your door from anywhere on the planet.
Digital Trends
Break out of a rut with these useful summer-focused smart home routines
Glorious summertime. Those three to four months of the year when the beach is a constant destination, the kids are free to roam, and your residence becomes the key spot for all your friends and family to hang out. And what better way to amaze your familiars, and build security and efficiency into your life, than with a range of smart home automations?
Comments / 0