Boston, MA

Celtics alum Dennis Schroder cleared to play for Germany against Slovenia, Luka Doncic

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

The German National Team reportedly has its captain back. Former Boston Celtics floor general Dennis Schroder was cleared to return to play ahead of the EuroBasket competition, which begins across the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, per new reporting from Eurohoops’ Johnny Askounis.

The point guard missed the Germans’ last exhibition game with a nonspecific ankle injury. Schroder played 49 games for the Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season before being dealt at the 2022 NBA trade deadline to the Houston Rockets as part of the package for fellow German teammate Daniel Theis, who is also out injured along with fellow Boston big man alum Moritz Wagner.

Daniel Theis
