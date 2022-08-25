ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Man fatally struck by vehicle in Desert Hot Springs on Wednesday identified

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Desert Hot Springs Police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man they believe died after he was hit by a car while crossing Palm Drive Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on Palm Drive near the intersection with Cahuilla Avenue, according to a press release. Police said that evidence at the scene and their initial investigation indicate Paul Nava of Desert Hot Springs was crossing Palm Drive when he was hit by an SUV traveling southbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the SUV fled the scene following the crash and has not been located. Police did not state whether Nava appeared to have been crossing in a crosswalk.

Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Hazen at 760-329-6411, Ext. 372.

