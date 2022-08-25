Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Discussed Losing Her Mom And Feeling Like She Has Nobody

Related
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
I'm Calling My Parents And Saying "Thank You!" After Seeing These 21 Screenshots From Ridiculously Entitled Parents
"He is a child that made a mistake, and now you are refusing to give him what he is rightly owed. Please forward this to your supervisor. We are going to get you fired."
Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery
Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post
"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.
"This Comeback Is Just Another Punch In The Stomach" — We Spoke To An Expert About Johnny Depp's Return And The Impact It Could Have On Survivors
"This comeback is just another punch in the stomach."
17 Screenshots Of Bad Decisions That Prove Something About Weddings Really Clouds People’s Judgment
There are no limits to what people are willing to ask wedding guests to provide.
‘Creepy and out of touch’: How MTV VMAs viewers responded to Johnny Depp’s shock appearance
Viewers are divided after watching Johnny Depp make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance came after a source cited as “close” to Depp toldThe New York...
Nicki Minaj makes powerful speech on mental health during VMA’s acceptance speech
Nicki Minaj said she wished “Michael Jackson was here” as she accepted an award at the 2022 MTV VMAs ceremony, adding that she “wished people took mental health seriously”.The rap icon was speaking after she won the Video Vanguard award, naming a number of other celebrities, including Whitney Houston, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.“I wish people understood what they went through,” she added. “I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people you think have perfect lives.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Kendall Jenner Explained How She Deals With Anxiety, And It Might Just Help You Out Too
Because there's nothing more important than taking care of your own mental well-being.
MTV VMAs 2022: The 6 biggest talking points, from Johnny Depp’s shock cameo to Taylor Swift’s album reveal
This year’s MTV VMAs have concluded after an action-packed ceremony in Newark, New Jersey. Hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, the evening included a number of live performances along with a surprise Johnny Depp cameo, and Taylor Swift’s announcement that she is releasing a brand new album in October. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and – with over 320 million fan votes cast – Blackpink won Best Metaverse...
Shia LaBeouf Discussed The Physical And Emotional Abuse Allegations Made By FKA Twigs Against Him
"I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”
We Want To Know Which Movie Completely Blew You Away After You Watched It
We want to know all about it.
