FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Money laundering scheme, Milwaukee woman sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was sentenced on Aug. 22 to five years in prison as part of a theft and money laundering scheme. Deloise Lipsey, 35, pleaded guilty in June to money laundering, attempted robbery and organizing financial crimes. Seventeen other counts – including 10 felonies – were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
CBS 58

Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
wtmj.com

Four men charged in COVID-19 fund scam

MILWAUKEE- Four men, including one from Milwaukee, are facing numerous charges after federal investigators accused them of stealing more than $874,000 in funding meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aziz Bey of Milwaukee, Letez Bey of Illinois, Devine-Seven El of Maryland and Minister Zakar were indicted this...
CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
WISN

Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts

A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 22nd and Center shooting survivor, 88, 'played dead'

MILWAUKEE - A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned. Carrie Barnhill, 88, was in town...
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Voices of Black Mothers United

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Nakeyda Haymer, the Wisconsin State Lead for the Voices of Black Mothers United joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti in studio to discuss her efforts to make communities safer and less violent. The Voices of Black Mothers United is an initiative of the Woodson Center. Mothers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun, shooting at four people | Crime and courts

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun after assaulting her, and then fired the gun at four people. Mercede L. Marshall, 29, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly ending safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of theft of movable property, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of theft.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; stealing $200K+ in aluminum beds, scrapping them

RACINE, Wis. - A 51-year-old Racine man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in aluminum beds from a Racine business – and selling them for scrap. The accused is Roy McClinton Sr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Theft-movable property (>$100,000) Felony bail jumping. According...
