RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine Correctional Institute supervisor is accused of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Investigators tell CBS 58 what started as flirting between an inmate and unit supervisor ended in a sexual relationship that went on for several months. Now, that supervisor has been removed from her position, and is facing 41 felony counts.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO