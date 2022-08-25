Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Money laundering scheme, Milwaukee woman sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was sentenced on Aug. 22 to five years in prison as part of a theft and money laundering scheme. Deloise Lipsey, 35, pleaded guilty in June to money laundering, attempted robbery and organizing financial crimes. Seventeen other counts – including 10 felonies – were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
CBS 58
Racine Correctional Institute supervisor accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine Correctional Institute supervisor is accused of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Investigators tell CBS 58 what started as flirting between an inmate and unit supervisor ended in a sexual relationship that went on for several months. Now, that supervisor has been removed from her position, and is facing 41 felony counts.
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
Medical Examiner responding to a homicide near 40th and Florist
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
Darrell Brooks escorted out of court Friday following outburst
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, will be back in court Friday for a motion hearing.
Man accused of killing 6 in Waukesha holiday parade attack removed from court after outburst
The man accused of killing six people at a Wisconsin parade began shouting at a judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys.
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
Suspect arrested after 14-hour standoff with Watertown Police
The Watertown Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff with officers overnight.
CBS 58
Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
wtmj.com
Four men charged in COVID-19 fund scam
MILWAUKEE- Four men, including one from Milwaukee, are facing numerous charges after federal investigators accused them of stealing more than $874,000 in funding meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aziz Bey of Milwaukee, Letez Bey of Illinois, Devine-Seven El of Maryland and Minister Zakar were indicted this...
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
wtmj.com
Lawsuit filed against City of Tosa, Mayor, over 2020 protest arrests
WAUWATOSA- Both the City of Wauwatosa and Mayor Dennis McBride are named in a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 60 people in connection to protests in the city following the deaths of Alvin Cole, Jacob Blake & George Floyd. According to our news partners at TMJ4 News, the...
WISN
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 22nd and Center shooting survivor, 88, 'played dead'
MILWAUKEE - A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned. Carrie Barnhill, 88, was in town...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Voices of Black Mothers United
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Nakeyda Haymer, the Wisconsin State Lead for the Voices of Black Mothers United joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti in studio to discuss her efforts to make communities safer and less violent. The Voices of Black Mothers United is an initiative of the Woodson Center. Mothers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun, shooting at four people | Crime and courts
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun after assaulting her, and then fired the gun at four people. Mercede L. Marshall, 29, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly ending safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of theft of movable property, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of theft.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man accused; stealing $200K+ in aluminum beds, scrapping them
RACINE, Wis. - A 51-year-old Racine man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in aluminum beds from a Racine business – and selling them for scrap. The accused is Roy McClinton Sr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Theft-movable property (>$100,000) Felony bail jumping. According...
16-year-old accidentally shoots relative, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a teen accidentally shot a relative Friday night.
