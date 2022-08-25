ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Sports Briefs: Lucas, Lee pace PTHS harriers

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0pjK_0hV8lPuI00

MORRIS — Aiden Lee placed in the top 10 to lead Pontiac to third place overall at the Morris Invitational cross country meet Wednesday.

Jaden Lucas finished second overall in the girls' race and Pontiac placed ninth in their meet.

Lee placed eighth overall for the boys with a time of 16 minutes, 47.1 seconds. This guided the Indians to third overall with 80 points in the nine-team meet. Sycamore won with 52 and Aurora Central Catholic was second at 55.

Cam Fenton came in 15th overall with a time of 17:09.1, which was good for second for PTHS. Placing third for the Tribe was Fernando Daily with a time of 17:45.9, which was 18th overall.

Jake DeWald crossed through the chute at 17:57.2 for 22nd overall and Jaxen Paine was 28th at 18:24.9 to complete the scoring. Levi Rients (18:59.6), Aiden Christenson (19:52) and Logan McCabe (20:57.8) also participated.

Lucas registered a time of 19:09.6 to place second in the girls' race. The Indians scored 231 points, which was ninth among the 13 teams competing.

Brianna Hilleary (24:22.5), Lily White (26:02), Madison Franklin (26:41.3) and Aliyah Daily (29:01.2) completed the scoring. Kailyn Tooley (30:17.2) also competed.

Tyler Hanson finished in eighth place of the junior varsity race with a time of 19:08. Maverick Wilcox (22:22.4), Drew Lauritsen (22:24.8), Hunter Christenson (22:48.9), Brady Karr (22:51.3), Kaden Hinds (24:00.8), Daniel Hernandez (24:43.1), Nicholas Doughan (25:20.6), Liam Reilly (26:06.7) and Beau Zygadlo (26:37.1) also competed.

Titans take golf triangular

EL PASO — Landon Dohman and Garrison Meyer tied for low in leading El Paso-Gridley to a boys' golf triangular victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Cornerstone Christian Academy Wednesday at El Paso Golf Course.

Dohman and Meyer each came in with a 40 in tying for medalist honors. Mitchell Wilson shot 43 and Caden Deckard had a 48 to complete the Titans' scoring. Wyatt Czapar had a 58 and Alex Hepp shot 61.

EPG (3-0) finished with a 171, edging Cornerstone (174) by three strokes. GCMS had 185.

PJHS splits contests

WENONA — Pontiac split a pair of junior baseball games earlier this week, including posting a 10-5 victory over Fieldcrest on Wednesday.

The Warriors scored at least one run in every inning against the Knights. This helped Wyatt Williams pick up the win on the bump. Williams allowed five runs, six walks and six hits in four innings before leaving with a 7-5 lead. He struck out two Mason Dronenberg fanned one and allowed two hits in an inning of relief and Drew Christensen allowed a hit and two walks while fanning three in two scoreless innings of relief.

PJHS scored single runs in the first two innings and added tow in the third for a 4-0 lead. A three-run fourth made it 7-2. Single runs in each of the final three frames closed out the win.

Williams helped his cause with two hits and a run batted in. Cale Christenson also had a pair of hits and drove in a run and Bryce Robinson collected two hits. Josh Hartke had a triple and RBI.

On Tuesday, Bloomington proved too much with a 12-3 victory at the Rec-Plex. Ben Melchers had three hits, including a double, to lead the PJHS offense. Jackson Dukes had a hit and RBI while Robinson, Christenson, Hartke, Williams and Connor Shelton each singled.

Robinson took the loss as the starter, allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two. Durham Fenton allowed four runs and struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Hartke yielded three runs and fanned two in two innings.

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

City reaction to fight at PHS-Metamora Game

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria City Council members are among those reacting to the fight Friday night that led to a false call of shots being fired at a Peoria High football game. The game between the Lions and Metamora was stopped late in the second quarter following a fight, then district School Resource Officers hitting their batons on the new metal bleachers, causing people to panic and leave.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Small School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.
LEXINGTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL freshman football wins 36-0 over Chillicothe IVC

CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 36-0 over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Thursday. Kayden Vance threw four touchdown passes, delivering 25-, 9-, 50- and 25-yard strikes to Mason Vaughan, Tyler Cole, Andrew Calver and Jack Wesslund, respectively. Vance also ran for a 22-yard touchdown as he finished the game completing 9-of-10 passes for 142 yards and running for 112 yards on eight carries.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee, IL
Pontiac, IL
Sports
City
Morris, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pontiac, IL
Morris, IL
Sports
247Sports

What is Illinois getting in Amani Hansberry?

Mount Saint Joseph High School and Team Durant forward Amani Hansberry just announced his commitment to Illinois live on 247Sports. Currently ranked No. 52 nationally in class of 2023, Hansberry shot up national rankings earlier this month after a great season in the EYBL, especially at the Nike Peach Jam to cap off the July recruiting period.
NORMAL, IL
wgil.com

Galesburg Silver Streaks Football Fall in Season Opener to Dunlap Eagles

The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team open up the season with a lose to the Dunlap Eagles, 27-13. The Streaks kept things close in the 1st half highlighted by a goal line stop in the 2nd quarter. The second half was marked by the many penalties committed by both teams on the night. Dunlap had 8 penalties for 84 yards, while the Streaks committed 15 for 169 yards. Dunlap eventually came through for the victory. Galesburg goes to 0-1 on the season.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Shots NOT fired at Peoria High football game, Metamora forfeits

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police claim what was thought to be a shots fired call at Friday night’s Peoria High School football game, in reality, wasn’t. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident at Peoria Stadium as the Lions took on the Metamora Redbirds was actually caused by “District 150 officers hitting their batons on the metal bleachers.” The new metal bleachers were part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation announced earlier this year.
METAMORA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Pace
WCIA

Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
PEORIA, IL
big10central.com

Check out photos from the 2022 Annual Red Hot Party

Benefiting Illinois State University Women’s Athletics. “At the Hop” was the theme of the annual Annual ISU Red Hot Party. Guests shined up their saddle shoes, put on their letter sweaters, poodle skirts and cat eye glasses and had a great night mingling, dancing and even hula hooping.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Briefs#Titans#Pths#Morris Invitational#Indians#Aurora Central Catholic
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

Uptown Normal hosts annual Sweet Corn Blues Festival

NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal hosted its annual sweet corn blues festival on Saturday and Sunday. Coordinators said more than 20 tons of corn is served up annually at the festival. Locals came out to enjoy vendors, corn, and a performance from the gamma phi circus from Illinois...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Local singer ready to rock the Crib

PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa

DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
OTTAWA, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

964
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy