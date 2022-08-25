Read full article on original website
Hot days with afternoon and evening storms in the weekend forecast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again today be the driver of our weather. Nosing in from the Atlantic, the high will direct our wind flow out of the southeast. This will push moisture our way and keep the atmosphere moist enough to ensure good rain chances into the weekend. Areas of low pressure will ripple along a stalled cold front to our north and bring slight wind shifts. This combination of factors will increase our rain chances as we move into the second half of the weekend and the start of the next work week.
Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the American College of Radiation, women under the age of 40 years old are recommended an ultrasound instead of a mammogram when finding a suspicious lump. Dr. Sara Floyd, a breast imaging radiologist at SMH, said this is because ultrasounds are good for examining lumps and finding out their classifications and characteristics. The California woman that was denied a mammogram was 29 years old, said Floyd.
