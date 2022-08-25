Read full article on original website
High school football player paralyzed on the field needs ride to game in his honor
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The family of a local football player, whose life was changed forever in an accident, is asking for some help giving him the recognition he deserves. "I was just basically whipped into the ambulance, and from there, we have been on this roller coaster of a ride." said his mother, Valerie Whittle.
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week after years of renovations
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - There will soon be a new way to place bets: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming opens this week after three years of renovations. General Manager Chip Bach said the total investment was about $240 million. It's an exciting time for Kentucky officials to keep some of...
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
Longtime fans give viewing advice for Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) --- Tuesday, August 30th marks five days from the Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks. We spoke to longtime fans, David Hawk and Patricia Hinton of Maineville. They’ve been coming to the show since the 70’s and never missed a single one. Every year, they get...
Local college and elementary school partner to give students extra help, experience
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local college and elementary school are working together to give elementary students extra help, and college students real world experience. Twice a week, 17 students from Mount Saint Joseph University will come to C.O. Harrison Elementary for their math practicum. The college sophomores are paired up...
EKY superintendent thanks local school district for loaning buses after flooding
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – Some students in Eastern Kentucky are going back to school after catastrophic flooding hit their homes just a month earlier. Many lost nearly everything. Now, a Northern Kentucky school district is going above and beyond to help make the transition back to school a little easier.
Hundreds wait for Turfway Park reopening after 3 years of renovations
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is back open after being closed for three years for renovations. Churchill Downs bought the facility in 2019 and has done a complete revamp to make it possible for Turfway to remain open all year long. As part of the $240...
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
Queen City on the Silver Screen: 3 movies filmed in Cincy showing at Venice Film Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals. Just 23 films are being screened there this year. Three of those films were shot right here in Cincinnati. Netflix's “White Noise,” an apocalyptic comedy starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; “Bones and All,”...
"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
Cincinnati City Council votes unanimously to approve Long as city manager
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati assistant city manager Sheryl Long is no longer the assistant. Cincinnati City Council unanimously voted to approve her for the city manager at its Thursday meeting. The search was down to Long and interim city manager, John Curp. The vote to approve Long followed Mayor Aftab...
Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
SWAT responds to home where Brown Co. man barricades self, harms son
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a SWAT team was called to a home in Georgetown. Police responded to a call about a suicidal, barricaded person on White Oak Valley. A SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Police say that...
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
CPD investigating fatal Mt. Lookout hit-and-run
MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are now looking for a small gray Honda SUV in their investigation of a fatal pedestrian crash in Mt. Lookout Saturday. Three people were standing near a parked vehicle on Linwood Avenue at about 2 a.m. A small SUV, possibly a CR-V struck them and didn't stop.
1 dead after crash on I-275
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-275 Wednesday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near I-74. The person's identity hasn't been released. It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone else is involved. I-275 east in the area was closed...
Man accused of 2020 fatal shooting in downtown sentenced to 26 years to life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge handed the maximum sentence to a man charged in a deadly shooting. A jury convicted Quantez Wilcox on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Wilcox was arrested in the shooting death of Keyshawn Turner. Turner was shot in the chest at Eighth...
New report shows our life expectancy now at lowest it's been in decades
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report released Wednesday says our life expectancy is now the lowest it’s been in decades. It’s the second year in a row we’ve seen what many are calling "astounding declines." Our life expectancy is likely down now likely due to a number...
