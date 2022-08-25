Read full article on original website
Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)
WHITE LAKE – Three people were rushed to the hospital after they rescued from White Lake on Sunday. Police said they were in the water for least 15 minutes before being rescued. They were administered CPR before being rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known later...
NYPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in Coney Island Boardwalk shooting
The NYPD says one person was killed and four others were injured Saturday in a shooting at Coney Island Beach.
New York International Air Show returns to Orange County
The New York International Air Show returns to the Orange County airport this weekend.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Authorities say one person is in custody following an assault on a commercial bus traveling on the state thruway in Orange County
Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel
Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel. Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said. Both had been living...
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Authorities: Gang member arrested in connection to April shooting in Poughkeepsie
The Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force arrested Isaiah Williams in connection with the non-fatal shooting that happened on Morgan Avenue.
Police: 3 men shot at Grand Concourse; person of interest in custody
Police say three men in their 20s were shot at East Burnside Avenue and Grand Concourse.
Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event
Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event. Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue. De La Cruz was discovered when a...
Family offers $5,000 reward for information in fatal stabbing of Spring Valley 20-year-old
The family of Stalin De La Cruz Tigsalema will gather at the Sagala Funeral Home later today.
NYPD: 3 wanted in attempted burglary at Hunts Point apartment building
The suspects are accused of breaking into an apartment building on Manida Street and Spofford Avenue and forcing their way into two separate units.
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Charges added in Orange for accused rapist already locked up in Delaware County
An accused rapist who is already behind bars in Delaware County is facing new abuse charges.
Police: Arrest made in string of robberies that left officer with fractured skull
The NYPD has arrested one person connected to a string of robberies across the city - one of those incidents leaving an officer with a fractured skull.
Police seek public's help in the search for missing Monticello man
Monticello police officials are seeking the public's help in the search for a missing man from Monticello.
DA: Newburgh man pleads guilty plea in the death of missing woman
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says Matthew Mercado, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Newburgh.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
FDNY: 1 hospitalized in partial collapse inside Bronx apartment building
The Department of Buildings says inspectors are on the scene at 1204 Shakespeare Ave.
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
