Port Jervis, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)

WHITE LAKE – Three people were rushed to the hospital after they rescued from White Lake on Sunday. Police said they were in the water for least 15 minutes before being rescued. They were administered CPR before being rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known later...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
