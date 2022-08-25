Read full article on original website
Michael Funderburg, 67, of Coleman
Michael Funderburg, age 67, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Lois Luster, 77, of Brownwood
Lois Luster, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early. Lois was born November 24, 1944 in Kingsville, TX to Thomas Ray Stewart and Alice Marie Stewart. She graduated from Early...
Patsy Grider, 88
Patsy Grider, 88, passed away on August 24, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Patsy is survived by a daughter Barbara Glenn, of Early, son Benny Langley and wife Melinda of Brownwood, son Michael Langley and wife Diane of Brownwood, son Donald Langley of Brownwood, Tyler Langley, Jamie Donica, Jacob Teague, Jerry Elkins, Kassidi Seaton, Angela Lemons, Ryan Lemons, Coby Langley, Kylee Langley. Patsy is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Herbie Conrad Strength, 71, of Coleman
Herbie Conrad Strength, age 71, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medica Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
L. J. Monroe, 88, of Coleman,
L. J. Monroe, age 88, of Coleman,Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 9:22am at his residence. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Early
Ben Shackelford age 63, of Early passed away Friday August 26, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday evening at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of...
Joshua Ryan Schulze
Joshua Ryan Schulze was born December 23, 1986, and was called home by his Lord on August 24, 2022. Josh was a loving husband and father, a loyal son and brother, and a faithful friend to all who knew him. Josh loved his wife, Cierra in a way that made other people envious of their relationship. Being a dad was his proudest accomplishment and it came natural to him. He was as involved as any dad could be with his children’s activities. He is survived by his wife, Cierra, three young children, Mattie (10), Alivia (7), and Taylor (5), his parents, Nita and Jerry O’Neal of Brownwood, and Ronnie Schulze of Brownwood, his siblings, Nicole Schulze of Brownwood, Autumn Hood (husband Chris) of Blanket, Scottye O’Neal (wife Becca) of Brownwood, Shannon O’Neal Shannon of Commerce, Monica Faircloth (husband Forrest) of Helotes, mother-in-law, Hanna Adams of Burkett, father-in-law, Conda Odom (wife Dee) of Azle, additional in-laws, Korbin McClain of San Angelo, Roby Odom of Baird, Quirt Odom of Azle, Brandi Johnson of Abilene, Doug Adams (wife Candys) of Santa Anna, maternal grandfather, Kenneth Doss of Zephyr, paternal grandparents, M.C. and Myrna Dale O’Neal of Priddy, and many members of his extended family. Josh is preceded in passing by his father-in-law Ricky Adams, maternal grandmother Leila Kellar and husband Hollis, paternal grandparents Helen Schulze and Leland Schulze. Pallbearers are Manuel Rodriguez, Cody Day, Erik Cisneros, Nate De la Torre, Hunter Speck, Cade Doss, Cole Doss, Dylan Sparger, Blake Hood, R.J. Hood, and Ray Soto. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Joshua Schulze GoFundMe page. Joey Wilbourn, Pastor, First Methodist Church Brownwood, will officiate.
Jack Bowles “Bozy” Hagler, 79, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Melvin, Texas. Occupation: He was a self-employed master plumber for many years. Military: He served in the US Navy during the Viet Nam era. M E M O R I A L S E R V I C E. Time/Date: 3:00 pm...
CLEAR THE SHELTER Day is Saturday Aug. 27
FREE Adoptions – both cats & dogs. Low cost spay & neuter voucher sales for both city & county residents. Clear the Shelters is a nation-wide campaign to help find homes for shelter animals. It is sponsored by NBC, Telemundo, and Hills-Science Diet. This will be our second year participating in this initiative. Last year CTSAC held Clear The Shelters in September and we were able to find homes for 84 animals!
Grass fire threatens homes in Early
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
Ribbon Cutting for Hall’s Daiquiris To Go
On August 25th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hall’s Daiquiri’s To Go. They are located at 714 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. The Halls have added an attraction to its “All In One” business building. This black-female owned business is home to It’s My Hair & Things: a wig, hair, and private lingerie shop. Hall’s Daiquiris To Go began serving up familiar flavors on June 7, 2022. This attraction is a walk up or drive through daiquiri dispensary which is the first of its kind here in Brownwood and serves delicious sealed alcohol drinks to go. The drive thru to the daiquiri business is accessible behind the main building.
Ribbon Cutting for Family Healthcare Clinic
On August 24th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for the Family Healthcare Clinic. They are located at 123 Santa Anna Avenue in Coleman. The Family Healthcare Clinic’s goal is to offer a friendly environment and to give you the tools to live a healthier, happier, and longer life.
WEEK 1 GRIDIRON REWIND: May, Comanche, Coleman, San Saba, Cross Plains, Richland Springs start strong
JAYTON – The Class A Division I No. 3 May Tigers sent early notice that they again will be a force to be reckoned with in the six-man ranks, rolling by the Class A Division II No. 3 Jayton Jaybirds Friday night in a 58-12 road victory. May (1-0)...
Lions Drop Home Opener to Abilene Wylie
The Abilene Wylie Bulldogs left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 30-24 opening week football win against the Brownwood Lions. The Lions had a chance to emerge victorious in spite of the ball not bouncing in their favor at times. On KOXE Radio after the game, Coach Burnett had these comments.
Court Records 8/26/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 19 through August 25:. Quigley, Christine Hawke, Criminal Mischief >=$100 <$750. Quigley, Christine Hawke, Criminal Trespass Habitation/Shelter. Wittke, Charity Anne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Barragan, Adrian Hegardt, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Basquez, Jesse Deleon, Possession...
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
Wylie shines in season opener against Brownwood
The Wylie Bulldogs traveled south for their season opener at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Brownwood Lions. Wylie jumped out to a 30-17 lead in the first half. Brownwood shutout Wylie in the second half, but Wylie allowed Brownwood to only score one more time in the second half. With...
Lions subvarsity squads sweep three games from Wylie
ABILENE – The Brownwood Freshman Lions highlighted a three-game sweep by the maroon and white in subvarsity action here Thursday with a 40-12 rout of the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs during the middle game of a tripleheader. After a scoreless first period, the Freshman Lions reeled...
‘The Eclectic World Of Boyd Harris’ on display at Art Center Sept. 1-30
Have you ever met a time traveler? You’ll have your chance on Sept. 1 at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave., from 5-8 pm. Introduce yourself to Boyd Harris, and maybe he’ll share a story from his adventures, as you take in his retrospective exhibit, 50 years in the making. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 2-6 pm Mon-Fri.
Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over. The truck pulled over near Smith & Son […]
