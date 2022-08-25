Read full article on original website
Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Westchester Residents Cope with Inflation in the Fall and Winter
Bee Line Bus Ridership Up 30% Due to Free Summer Fares. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Mount Vernon City Fest celebrates arts and entertainment
The Mount Vernon City Fest, a celebration of arts and entertainment, was held Saturday on Gramatan Avenue.
Monmouth County SPCA hosts annual ‘Clear the Shelter’ day
The Monmouth County SPCA hosted Saturday its annual “Clear the Shelter” day, a nationwide pet adoption drive that offered four-legged animals at discounted prices.
Authorities: 3 people hospitalized after drowning in Catskills lake
They say the three victims were in the water for at least 15 minutes before they were rescued.
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
Back-To-School Giveaway To Provide Scores Of Children With Essential Supplies
Rising Ground in partnership with Phipps Neighborhoods and the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development will hold a back-to-school giveaway of bookbags, school supplies, duffle bags, resources, and refreshments for children. Additionally, numerous nonprofit representatives will be site to provide services and support for the local Soundview community. Backpacks and supplied generously donated by Junior League of New York.
Bridgeport man receives necessary dental work in order to have a kidney transplant
On Sunday, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez was able to have the work done at Dental Care of Stamford after Bob Fiondella and Dick Webb from the organization Amy's Angel decided to help him.
Mount Vernon celebrates 3rd annual City Fest
There was a positive vibe in the air on Gramatan Avenue as people celebrated with live music.
Feast of Mother Cabrini Festival returns following pandemic pause
The food was back and people enjoyed the rides at the Suffolk County Community College celebration after the pandemic put the festival on pause for the past couple of years.
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
Uncle Giuseppe's opens its new location in Yorktown today
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
Local leaders urge Bronx community to get involved with redevelopment of Kingsbridge Armory
After decades of failed attempts to redevelop the Kingsbridge Armory, local organizations are asking the community to get involved.
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café holds grand opening on Nostrand Avenue
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café held its grand opening in Brooklyn on Nostrand Avenue Sunday.
Car break-ins reported in East Meadow and Bellmore
There have been additional car break-ins in Long Island neighborhoods, this time in the East Meadow and Bellmore areas. A News 12 Long Island viewer sent a doorbell camera video capturing such an incident. They say someone broke into their car early Friday morning and tried to do the same...
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
Williamsbridge: 41-Year-Old Man Dead and Second in Hospital following Double Daylight Shooting
The NYPD said a 41-year-old man was fatally shot and a second man was hospitalized after also being shot in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx on Saturday. Police officials said that on Aug. 27, at around 1.29 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, located in the 47th Precinct.
ALERT CENTER: Car slams into Dairy Mart in Levittown
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Dairy Mart.
