Mount Vernon, NY

Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Westchester Residents Cope with Inflation in the Fall and Winter

Bee Line Bus Ridership Up 30% Due to Free Summer Fares. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
bronx.com

Back-To-School Giveaway To Provide Scores Of Children With Essential Supplies

Rising Ground in partnership with Phipps Neighborhoods and the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development will hold a back-to-school giveaway of bookbags, school supplies, duffle bags, resources, and refreshments for children. Additionally, numerous nonprofit representatives will be site to provide services and support for the local Soundview community. Backpacks and supplied generously donated by Junior League of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Queens Post

Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday

Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx

Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Car break-ins reported in East Meadow and Bellmore

There have been additional car break-ins in Long Island neighborhoods, this time in the East Meadow and Bellmore areas. A News 12 Long Island viewer sent a doorbell camera video capturing such an incident. They say someone broke into their car early Friday morning and tried to do the same...
BELLMORE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
norwoodnews.org

Williamsbridge: 41-Year-Old Man Dead and Second in Hospital following Double Daylight Shooting

The NYPD said a 41-year-old man was fatally shot and a second man was hospitalized after also being shot in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx on Saturday. Police officials said that on Aug. 27, at around 1.29 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, located in the 47th Precinct.
BRONX, NY

