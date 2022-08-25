Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
After two decades, Clough saying goodbye to ‘a really special community’
When Virginia Clough announced earlier this month that she was leaving the City of Mountlake Terrace after 21 years for a job in Eastern Washington, City Councilmember Doug McCardle remarked that she would have “big shoes to fill.”. Actually, make that two pairs of shoes. The city council at...
whatcomtalk.com
WTA Introduces the ‘Transit Access Fund’
Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) is experimenting with a new way for local agencies to work together to improve transportation access. Called the Transit Access Fund, it is intended to expand our transportation network by improving access to bus stops throughout Whatcom County. Many WTA bus stops lack safe and accessible...
mltnews.com
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
seattleschild.com
Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?
Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Kent teacher strike reaches day 3 as negotiations spill into public
KENT, Wash. - Kent teachers remain on strike, and the negotiations are spilling into the public. On Saturday, the Kent School District changed strategies publicizing one of the district’s recent proposals – leading to the Kent Education Association (KEA) to call the information "inaccurate and incomplete." Along with...
shorelineareanews.com
County Council approves requirement for electric vehicle charging in new development
When new development happens in unincorporated King County, much of it will now need to include charging stations for electric vehicles, a nod toward a future shifting away from fossil fuels and toward electric power. The King County Council recently approved legislation adding requirements for much of new development in...
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike
"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
RELATED PEOPLE
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
mltnews.com
Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church
Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
shorelineareanews.com
KCSO provides a few more details about pedestrian death on Aurora
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 around 5:45am, deputies serving the City of Shoreline responded to N 185th St/Aurora Ave N for reports of a male laying in the roadway. While en route, the caller advised the male had been hit by a passing vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR Unit is investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
msn.com
Mukilteo adds overnight, long-term parking to redeveloped waterfront
MUKILTEO — For years, the lot across from Ivar’s was a holding block for cars waiting for the ferry. Now, the lot spells freedom to frolic at the Mukilteo waterfront for as long as you desire. A parking lot with 99 spaces is set to open Friday, just...
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point
Report analysis for the dock includes everything from oil spill possibility to impacted species and habitats.
mltnews.com
Sound Transit to close I-5 lanes, ramps overnight starting Monday for light rail work
Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight Monday-Thursday this week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Mountlake Terrace. The lanes will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through the morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everett drug trial potential ‘game changer’ for meth addiction
For years the focus has been on the opioid crisis, with the rise in use and overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, but in recent years methamphetamine has made a comeback and is also linked to rising overdose deaths. But unlike fentanyl and other highly addictive opiates, which have Methadone and Sub Oxone as treatment options, there has never really been a good option to treat meth addiction.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
The Stranger
Progressives Unite Behind Manion for King County Prosecutor
Last night at a fundraiser in South Seattle, a coalition of criminal justice reform advocates came together to support Leesa Manion’s campaign for King County Prosecutor, which she launched earlier this year after 15 years of serving as chief of staff for the office. With her opponent, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, riding the tailwinds of the national alarm over a crime "wave," recent polling shows Manion will need all the help she can get to overcome the same hardline rhetoric that propelled Republican Ann Davison to victory in last fall's Seattle City Attorney race.
These ships have docked at the BP Cherry Point refinery most frequently since May
Vessel traffic has been looked at in reviewing a permit for the BP Cherry Point refinery dock.
Comments / 0