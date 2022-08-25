Read full article on original website
Imani
3d ago
so sad, when people abuse the office or the people. we want people to represent us and fight for our interests. but woe is he who robs the people and worships money.😔
Reply(1)
11
Sapphire relaxed hair
3d ago
Wow, some of us put these people in place to protect our interest, not go behind our backs stealing money for their own pleasure.. What a shame now was that worth it?☹️
Reply
10
AP_000854.0db2cc54894244f2b80edfb024722f8d.1946
3d ago
Is that all she got, if that was me the judge would give years not months or day. How many more alderman / Alderwoman got their hand in the cookie jar??? 💰
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Money laundering scheme, Milwaukee woman sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was sentenced on Aug. 22 to five years in prison as part of a theft and money laundering scheme. Deloise Lipsey, 35, pleaded guilty in June to money laundering, attempted robbery and organizing financial crimes. Seventeen other counts – including 10 felonies – were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
wtmj.com
Lawsuit filed against City of Tosa, Mayor, over 2020 protest arrests
WAUWATOSA- Both the City of Wauwatosa and Mayor Dennis McBride are named in a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 60 people in connection to protests in the city following the deaths of Alvin Cole, Jacob Blake & George Floyd. According to our news partners at TMJ4 News, the...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee Sunday night, Aug. 28. Police have not released information on the victim or what may have led to the shooting. FOX6 News has reached out to MPD for further details.
Chantia Lewis sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years probation
Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation during a hearing on Thursday.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department investigate a fatal shooting near 40th and Florist. Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed the victim was a man. Police and M.E. haven't released additional details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, hit-and-run at 6th and Juneau
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Aug. 28 near 6th and Juneau. Police said the victim was in the crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup ran a red light northbound on 6th Street and struck the man, identified by his mother as Xaiver Casanova Davis. He died at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police investigation: 3rd and Main in Racine
RACINE, Wis. - There was a significant police presence at the intersection of 3rd and Main in Racine early Sunday, Aug. 28. A FOX6 News photojournalist captured video from the scene around 2:30 a.m. which showed nearly 20 evidence markers across the road and sidewalk. FOX6 News has reached out...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Waukesha city administrator Payne dies
WAUKESHA — Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne, was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha city administrator around 2000. Payne died on Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. Payne and spouse Karen MacFarland Payne lived in Rio Rancho, N.M.
WISN
Milwaukee police hold community listening session
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is opening things up to the community to help quell the rise in violence. A community listening session was held at Capitol West Academy on Saturday morning. It comes as the department works on a citywide safety plan. "I'd like to get justice...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Quinton Peterson on the run
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help finding 35-year-old Quinton Peterson, a registered sex offender convicted in 2005 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. There are four open warrants out for Peterson's arrest. U.S. Marshals say he knows authorities are looking for him; still,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee neighborhood flips focus
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
wibailoutpeople.org
Milwaukee, August 26, 2022: Justice for Earl Lawhorn!: One Year Anniversary
August 26th, 2022, will mark a year since Earl Lawhorn was murdered by the Milwaukee Police Department. Police officers initiated a high-speed chase shortly after Lawhorn left the Pick ‘n Save near Sherman Park. Since Lawhorn’s murder, his family has been fighting for answers to find out what really happened that day, but MPD has refused to be transparent. MPD’s lack of transparency is not uncommon. They continually drag their feet and offer weak excuses as they keep families waiting for months and years for answers.
CBS 58
Skydiver killed after hard landing in Racine County
YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A skydiver is dead after a hard landing today, on Aug. 28 near the Skydive Midwest Property. The sheriff's office says just before noon, a 36-year-old man from Tennessee -- who was a professional skydiver and practicing for a competition -- landed in a pond near the Sylvania Airport.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
Comments / 17