Bob F.
3d ago

our dollar tree have raised their prices from $1 to $1,25 now on most items..bread milk eggs frozen foods ice cream juices. etc store has everything. greeting cards 2/$1.i shop there 3x a week at least stock up on cleaning supplies.

Dave Owen
3d ago

Some Dollar Stores near me can not sell frozen food. Most shopping centers with a grocery store forbids them selling many food items .Not all Dollar Tree Stores sell food because of that

Beatrice Gibson
1d ago

It is not only raising the prices at the quality has gone down, the size of the product has gone down. I don't have a problem paying more I have a problem paying more for less

