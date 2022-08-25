Read full article on original website
Bob F.
3d ago
our dollar tree have raised their prices from $1 to $1,25 now on most items..bread milk eggs frozen foods ice cream juices. etc store has everything. greeting cards 2/$1.i shop there 3x a week at least stock up on cleaning supplies.
5
Dave Owen
3d ago
Some Dollar Stores near me can not sell frozen food. Most shopping centers with a grocery store forbids them selling many food items .Not all Dollar Tree Stores sell food because of that
4
Beatrice Gibson
1d ago
It is not only raising the prices at the quality has gone down, the size of the product has gone down. I don't have a problem paying more I have a problem paying more for less
2
