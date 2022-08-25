Sonequa Martin-Green’s Husband: Meet The ‘Star Trek’ Star’s Spouse Kenric Green

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sonequa Martin-Green is a long-running TV actress. While her most well-known role is for playing Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, the actress, 37, has appeared in a wide array of TV shows throughout her career, including other hits like The Walking Dead and Once Upon A Time. Other than TV, she’s also dabbled in film, appearing in Space Jam: A New Legacy and a few other movies. She’s been married to her husband Kenric Green for 12 years. Find out everything you need to know about them here!

How did Sonequa and Kenric meet?

Kenric and Sonequa have been married since 2010. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

While they’ve both appeared in a number of on-screen roles, Sonequa and Kenric, 40, actually met while they were working in theater. When revealed that her favorite stage play that she’s been in was Fetch Clay, Make Man by Will Power, Sonequa also revealed that that’s where she and Kenric first met, in an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly. The couple were appearing in a production at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, New Jersey, and the actress has since said that it was a “life-defining experience.” No wonder it was her favorite! The production was in early 2010, and they tied the knot that December.

Kenric is also an actor

Since they met while working on a play together, it should come as no surprise that Kenric is also an actor. Some of his biggest TV credits have come when he’s acted alongside his wife. He’s also appeared in The Walking Dead for 26 episodes between 2015 and 2020. He’s also appeared in a one-off episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Besides acting, the couple have also appeared on the TV docu-series Black Love together. Some of his other TV credits include Hawaii Five-O and The Originals, per IMDb.

They have two kids

Besides being husband and wife, Kenric and Sonequa are also loving parents to two beautiful children. Sonequa gave birth to her son Kenric Justin Green II, 7, in January 2015. The pair welcomed their daughter Saraiyah Chaunté Green, 2, in July 2020. It’s clear the pair are very dedicated to both parenthood and their careers. Kenric posted a photo of the Star Trek actress and gushed about her ability to balance both in March 2021. “[Sonequa] giving off that 2021 workin mom swaaag,” he wrote with the hashtag #hardestworkerintheroom.

She’s also shared photos of her family on her Instagram. Shortly after Kenric II’s birth, Sonequa admitted that she was looking forward to seeing her baby get older. “There are so many unanswered questions about him at this point,” she told The Mary Sue in 2015. “I just want to see him. What is he going to be like?”

Sonequa and Kenric at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

What has Sonequa said about her husband?

Nearly 12 years into their marriage, Sonequa and Kenric are clearly still head-over-heels for each other. She gushed about her hubby, when doing an “Answer the Internet” interview with Wired in October 2020. When answering about her husband, she responded, “That is a hunk of a man, love of my life: Kenric.”

Even though the pair are clearly in love, Sonequa admitted that her husband likes to “embarrass” her in public for fun in a January 2019 interview on The Late Show. “He be playing with me, and he has fun with it,” she said. “If we go to a restaurant, and I go to use the restroom, and I come back, he loves to yell, ‘Hey, Sonequa! Over here.'” She also shared a hilarious story about him shouting “Happy holidays” in a Starbucks.

What has Kenric said about his wife?

Similarly, Kenric has also raved about his wife on his social media on plenty of occasions. Aside from sharing adorable photos of the couple and posting about her upcoming projects, the actor has had so many sweet things to say about Sonequa. When she celebrated her birthday in March 2022, he gushed about her in an Instagram caption. “This is my wife. Her name is Sonequa. She is my everything. Who can guess what today is….? Yep, Monday! (You’re sharp) but also it’s her BIRTHDAY!!!! Help me please show some love to [Sonequa] on her special day,” he wrote.