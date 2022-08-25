ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Sonequa Martin-Green’s Husband: Meet The ‘Star Trek’ Star’s Spouse Kenric Green

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snBWF_0hV8haWZ00
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sonequa Martin-Green is a long-running TV actress. While her most well-known role is for playing Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, the actress, 37, has appeared in a wide array of TV shows throughout her career, including other hits like The Walking Dead and Once Upon A Time. Other than TV, she’s also dabbled in film, appearing in Space Jam: A New Legacy and a few other movies. She’s been married to her husband Kenric Green for 12 years. Find out everything you need to know about them here!

How did Sonequa and Kenric meet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kzt2T_0hV8haWZ00
Kenric and Sonequa have been married since 2010. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

While they’ve both appeared in a number of on-screen roles, Sonequa and Kenric, 40, actually met while they were working in theater. When revealed that her favorite stage play that she’s been in was Fetch Clay, Make Man by Will Power, Sonequa also revealed that that’s where she and Kenric first met, in an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly. The couple were appearing in a production at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, New Jersey, and the actress has since said that it was a “life-defining experience.” No wonder it was her favorite! The production was in early 2010, and they tied the knot that December.

Kenric is also an actor

Since they met while working on a play together, it should come as no surprise that Kenric is also an actor. Some of his biggest TV credits have come when he’s acted alongside his wife. He’s also appeared in The Walking Dead for 26 episodes between 2015 and 2020. He’s also appeared in a one-off episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Besides acting, the couple have also appeared on the TV docu-series Black Love together. Some of his other TV credits include Hawaii Five-O and The Originals, per IMDb.

They have two kids

Besides being husband and wife, Kenric and Sonequa are also loving parents to two beautiful children. Sonequa gave birth to her son Kenric Justin Green II, 7, in January 2015. The pair welcomed their daughter Saraiyah Chaunté Green, 2, in July 2020. It’s clear the pair are very dedicated to both parenthood and their careers. Kenric posted a photo of the Star Trek actress and gushed about her ability to balance both in March 2021. “[Sonequa] giving off that 2021 workin mom swaaag,” he wrote with the hashtag #hardestworkerintheroom.

She’s also shared photos of her family on her Instagram. Shortly after Kenric II’s birth, Sonequa admitted that she was looking forward to seeing her baby get older. “There are so many unanswered questions about him at this point,” she told The Mary Sue in 2015. “I just want to see him. What is he going to be like?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISUXE_0hV8haWZ00
Sonequa and Kenric at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

What has Sonequa said about her husband?

Nearly 12 years into their marriage, Sonequa and Kenric are clearly still head-over-heels for each other. She gushed about her hubby, when doing an “Answer the Internet” interview with Wired in October 2020. When answering about her husband, she responded, “That is a hunk of a man, love of my life: Kenric.”

Even though the pair are clearly in love, Sonequa admitted that her husband likes to “embarrass” her in public for fun in a January 2019 interview on The Late Show. “He be playing with me, and he has fun with it,” she said. “If we go to a restaurant, and I go to use the restroom, and I come back, he loves to yell, ‘Hey, Sonequa! Over here.'” She also shared a hilarious story about him shouting “Happy holidays” in a Starbucks.

What has Kenric said about his wife?

Similarly, Kenric has also raved about his wife on his social media on plenty of occasions. Aside from sharing adorable photos of the couple and posting about her upcoming projects, the actor has had so many sweet things to say about Sonequa. When she celebrated her birthday in March 2022, he gushed about her in an Instagram caption. “This is my wife. Her name is Sonequa. She is my everything. Who can guess what today is….? Yep, Monday! (You’re sharp) but also it’s her BIRTHDAY!!!! Help me please show some love to [Sonequa] on her special day,” he wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes to Be Sent to Deep Space

Even in death, actress Nichelle Nichols will travel to the “final frontier” — a portion of the Star Trek legend’s ashes will be sent to deep space. Private space flight company Celestis — which has been sending cremated remains into space since 1994 —will place some of Nichols’ ashes on a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket as part of an Enterprise flight scheduled later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida; fittingly, the Enterprise was also the name of the starship that Nichols’ Lieutenant Uhura traveled aboard on Star Trek. Unlike previous Celestis space funerals, Nichols’ ashes are bound for interplanetary deep space,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Star Jack Quaid Talks ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover and Taking the Cast of ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ to Brunch

SPOILER ALERT: The final question in this interview includes a spoiler for the Season 3 finale of “The Boys.” “I love Boimler,” says “Star Trek: Lower Decks” star Jack Quaid of his adorably hapless character Brad Boimler. “I love him so much.” Quaid’s third season voicing the Starfleet ensign launched on Paramount+ on Thursday, but as Quaid and co-star Tawny Newsome (who voices Ens. Beckett Mariner) announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, both actors will get to play the roles in live-action for the first time in a Season 2 episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” in 2023. The actor...
TV SERIES
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Marg Helgenberger Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Snap With Costar Matt Lauria

Marg Helgenberger of CBS’ CSI: Vegas is getting used to playing Catherine Willows again on the popular show. Willows, in case you didn’t know, was one of the main characters on CSI back in the day. Well, we are going to see her come on back in Season 2 of this spin-off. In this photo that Helgenberger shared on Tuesday through her Twitter account, we can see her out in the hot sun with Matt Lauria. On CSI: Vegas, Lauria plays criminologist Josh Folsom.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes

With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenric Green
In Touch Weekly

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Ne The Green#Celebrities Gossip#Us Weekly#Actor#The Mccarter Theater
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival

Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss After Catching Them ‘Heavily Making Out’

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be filled with drama, to say the least! While in Cancun, Mexico, for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding, Katie Maloney caught ex Tom Schwartz “heavily making out” with co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, who is also on the show. And needless to say, it did not go over well. An eyewitness at the wedding who saw the whole thing go down told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all of the details about their steamy makeout sessions and what happened when Katie caught Tom and Raquel red-handed.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
234K+
Followers
21K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy