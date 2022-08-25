Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
LETTER: Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Truly Listens
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to give my full throated endorsement to Priscila Sousa for state representative for the sixth district in Middlesex County. The creation of the majority-minority district was made to provide a first-time opportunity for the south side to have a voice in the state house, and a person who represents many of our struggles and shares our joys. I live on the south side in District 8, and without a doubt, Sousa is exactly that person. I love my neighbors and my neighborhood with my whole heart. We are eclectic, diverse, and unique from much of Framingham. She is one of us. It matters, and it matters deeply to those of us who live here.
LETTER: Sousa Will ‘Represent South Framingham Well’ as State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila has always impressed me with how hard she works and how much she is willing to put herself out there. One of the first things Priscila said to me after her campaign kicked off was, “all I ask is that you hold me accountable.”. I...
LETTER: State Rep. Candidate Sousa Understands the ‘Struggles & Challenges’ of the 6th Middlesex District
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila Sousa is the best candidate for the new MA 6th Middlesex District. Besides being vibrant, hardworking, intelligent, and passionate, she knows what the South side is about. She understands the beauty and diversity of our residents and business and cultural offerings. I feel more importantly, she...
PHOTOS: State-Wide Candidates Attend Framingham Democrats BBQ
FRAMINGHAM – Several state-wide candidates attended the Framingham Democratic Committee BBQ at the home of Framingham City Councilor Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee Clerk Valerie Ottaviani tonight, August 27. Lt. Governor candidate Tami Gouveia was in attendance, along with Secretary of State William Galvin and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clean Water Action Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Clean Water Action, the third statewide environmental organization to endorse her candidacy for state representative. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Clean Water Action,” said Margareth Shepard. “The priorities of Clean Water Action are the same priorities of...
LETTER: State Representative Candidate Shows ‘Disrespect For Proud Generation’
FRAMINGHAM – Ms Sousa is part of a cabal of oligarchs whose primary objective is to replace our culture with their personal fantasies. During her term of office she abetted and celebrated gross disrespect for a proud generation, now gone, that can no longer assert its history. I knew...
Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday
WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Endorses Dempsey For State Auditor
FRAMINGHAM – Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announced endorsements from Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, District 3 City Councilor Adam Steiner, and District 4 School Committee member Adam Freudberg this weekend. Dempsey attended the Framingham Dems Summer BBQ on Saturday. A Democratic candidate for state auditor, Dempsey has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LETTER: Sousa Will Be a Strong, Focused Legislator
FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to publicly express our support for Priscilla Souza to be our new state representative in the September 6, 2022 Democrat primary for the one newly created legislative district that exclusively covers much of Framingham. As long time residents, who have been actively involved in...
LETTER: Shepard is a ‘Ray of Hope For Framingham’
FRAMINGHAM – I strongly endorse and support Margareth Shepard for representative for the 6th Middlesex district. She is a ray of hope for Framingham and will be a wonderful addition to our legislative delegation to further advance all of our community’s priorities. Experience really matters in a job...
Environmental Organization 350 Mass Action Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the statewide environmental organization 350 Mass Action in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth was a leading environmental voice while a two-term City Councilor. She championed bold climate action and environmental justice. Her advocacy on Beacon Hill has made her the most experienced choice for Framingham,” said Larry Stoodt and Steve Miller, Co-Chairs of 350 Mass Action’s State Political Team.
Framingham State Freshmen Move-In This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – The incoming class for Framingham State University moves into their dorms this week, said the University spokesperson. The rest of the students in dorms move in next week. The first day of class is Friday, September 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several Statewide & Local Unions Show Support for Sousa
FRAMINGHAM – Statewide and Local unions showed their strong support for Priscila Sousa, candidate for State Representative for the 6th Middlesex District, over the weekend. Members of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, and the Carpenters Local 336 joined Sousa supporters knocking on doors throughout Framingham.
Mayor Driscoll Earns Endorsement From Emily’s List For Massachusetts Lt. Governor
SALEM – Kim Driscoll today, August 26, announced the endorsement of EMILY’s List in her bid for Lieutenant Governor, a significant national endorsement over her Democratic rivals in the final stretch of the contested primary campaign. “EMILY’s List is thrilled to endorse Kim Driscoll for Massachusetts lieutenant governor,”...
Gratis Healthcare Offering Free Back-To-School Physical Monday
IFRAMINGHAM – Gratis Healthcare is offering free back-to-school physicals on Monday, August 29. Schedule appointments from 4 to 7 p.m. at Daniel’s Table at 10 Pearl Street in Framingham. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters also available. To sign up click here.
LeClerc & Pizzarella Make Springfield College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Marlborough students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Haven LeClerc and Tono Pizzarella to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. LeClerc has a primary major of Computer...
Framingham School District Holding COVID Vaccine Clinic on September 13
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools District is offering a COVID-19 vaccine at Harmony Grove Elementary School on Tuesday, September 13. The clinic is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and is for anyone age 6 months old or older. Moderna will be given to those under age 5....
Harmony Grove Elementary Advertising For Bilingual Vice Principal
FRAMINGHAM – With the first day of school set for Wednesday, August 31, the Framingham Public School district is advertising for a vice principal for Harmony Grove Elementary School. The district posted the position on August 23. The district posted it is looking for a “bilingual vice principal” to...
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
HOPKINTON — Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett reports that Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Porter, who has been with the Hopkinton Police Department since 1992, was notified of his status on Thursday. As there is an active...
Blinn & Nolan Make Springfield College’s Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Natick students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Kathryn Blinn and Violet Nolan to the Dean’s List. Blinn has a primary major of Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy. Nolan has a primary...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0