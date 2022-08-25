ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Truly Listens

FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to give my full throated endorsement to Priscila Sousa for state representative for the sixth district in Middlesex County. The creation of the majority-minority district was made to provide a first-time opportunity for the south side to have a voice in the state house, and a person who represents many of our struggles and shares our joys. I live on the south side in District 8, and without a doubt, Sousa is exactly that person. I love my neighbors and my neighborhood with my whole heart. We are eclectic, diverse, and unique from much of Framingham. She is one of us. It matters, and it matters deeply to those of us who live here.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: State-Wide Candidates Attend Framingham Democrats BBQ

FRAMINGHAM – Several state-wide candidates attended the Framingham Democratic Committee BBQ at the home of Framingham City Councilor Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee Clerk Valerie Ottaviani tonight, August 27. Lt. Governor candidate Tami Gouveia was in attendance, along with Secretary of State William Galvin and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday

WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Endorses Dempsey For State Auditor

FRAMINGHAM – Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announced endorsements from Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, District 3 City Councilor Adam Steiner, and District 4 School Committee member Adam Freudberg this weekend. Dempsey attended the Framingham Dems Summer BBQ on Saturday. A Democratic candidate for state auditor, Dempsey has...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
#The State Representative
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Sousa Will Be a Strong, Focused Legislator

FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to publicly express our support for Priscilla Souza to be our new state representative in the September 6, 2022 Democrat primary for the one newly created legislative district that exclusively covers much of Framingham. As long time residents, who have been actively involved in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Shepard is a ‘Ray of Hope For Framingham’

FRAMINGHAM – I strongly endorse and support Margareth Shepard for representative for the 6th Middlesex district. She is a ray of hope for Framingham and will be a wonderful addition to our legislative delegation to further advance all of our community’s priorities. Experience really matters in a job...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Environmental Organization 350 Mass Action Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the statewide environmental organization 350 Mass Action in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth was a leading environmental voice while a two-term City Councilor. She championed bold climate action and environmental justice. Her advocacy on Beacon Hill has made her the most experienced choice for Framingham,” said Larry Stoodt and Steve Miller, Co-Chairs of 350 Mass Action’s State Political Team.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Several Statewide & Local Unions Show Support for Sousa

FRAMINGHAM – Statewide and Local unions showed their strong support for Priscila Sousa, candidate for State Representative for the 6th Middlesex District, over the weekend. Members of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35, and the Carpenters Local 336 joined Sousa supporters knocking on doors throughout Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

