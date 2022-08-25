ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Stew reveals contract he would offer Judge in free agency

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eyeing a big payday this offseason. The 30-year-old will become a free agent after the season, and there will be no shortage of suitors lining up for his services. In May, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury

Clayton Kershaw has been battling a lot of injuries as of late. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend has been in and out of the injured list this season for various reasons. Now, as he’s set to return back from another injury, Dave Roberts has a plan set for his ace pitcher. Speaking to reporters on […] The post Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt kept on Athletics' bench on Friday

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Vogt will take a break after Seth Brown was aligned at first base and Chad Pinder was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 92 batted balls this season, Vogt has produced a...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 259 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .223 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Decider.com

Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online

Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Thaiss not in Angels' lineup Saturday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Thaiss is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Thaiss is being replaced behind the plate by Max Stassi versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 8 plate appearances this season, Thaiss has a .125 batting average with a .250 OPS...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer on Phillies' bench Friday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Matt Vierling will move to center field in place of Zimmer. Nick Castellanos will be in right field and bat sixth as Bryce Harper (thumb) returns from the 60-day injured list to be the designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 326 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average with a...
MLB
FanSided

Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Bryce Harper back in Phillies' lineup after 52-game absence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies' starting lineup for Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after missing 52 games with a broken left thumb. The NL MVP was batting cleanup as the designated hitter for his first game since getting plunked by San...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

