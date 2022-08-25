Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Nestor Cortes injury downgrades Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery trade from F to F-
The New York Yankees willingly sacrificed rotation depth down the stretch when they dealt away left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline. At the time, without a corresponding move to add another starting pitcher to Frankie Montas, it seemed like a head-scratcher at best and negligent at worst.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Stew reveals contract he would offer Judge in free agency
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eyeing a big payday this offseason. The 30-year-old will become a free agent after the season, and there will be no shortage of suitors lining up for his services. In May, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that...
Boomer wants Mets to move in right field wall at Citi Field
Boomer Esiason says the Mets hitters have been getting burned by deep flyouts to right field at home, and wants the wall at Citi Field to be moved in.
Yankees Rumors: Brian Cashman expected to return no matter how 2022 ends
Well, Yankees fans, it seems like no matter how the 2022 season ends — with a bang or with a September’s worth of whimpers — the man in charge of creating the current flawed roster will be back with a new contract in hand. Hey, maybe 2024!...
Streaking Phillies blank Pirates
J.T. Realmuto ripped a three-run double and Kyle Gibson tossed seven scoreless innings to fuel the surging Philadelphia Phillies to
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury
Clayton Kershaw has been battling a lot of injuries as of late. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend has been in and out of the injured list this season for various reasons. Now, as he’s set to return back from another injury, Dave Roberts has a plan set for his ace pitcher. Speaking to reporters on […] The post Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Vogt kept on Athletics' bench on Friday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Vogt will take a break after Seth Brown was aligned at first base and Chad Pinder was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 92 batted balls this season, Vogt has produced a...
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 259 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .223 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online
Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
Matt Thaiss not in Angels' lineup Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Thaiss is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Thaiss is being replaced behind the plate by Max Stassi versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 8 plate appearances this season, Thaiss has a .125 batting average with a .250 OPS...
New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez suffers ankle injury, likely to need surgery
New York Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez has been the toast of Minor League Baseball this season. In fact, there are some who want the first-place squad to call the catcher up to the Majors for the stretch run. Unfortunately, that’s now highly unlikely to happen. Alvarez, 20, suffered an ankle...
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is because of the lack of championships he won with them. Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets...
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Bradley Zimmer on Phillies' bench Friday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Matt Vierling will move to center field in place of Zimmer. Nick Castellanos will be in right field and bat sixth as Bryce Harper (thumb) returns from the 60-day injured list to be the designated hitter.
Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 326 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average with a...
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Bryce Harper back in Phillies' lineup after 52-game absence
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies' starting lineup for Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after missing 52 games with a broken left thumb. The NL MVP was batting cleanup as the designated hitter for his first game since getting plunked by San...
