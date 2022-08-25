ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites this weekend

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 54 Starlink satellites is now set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday evening.

After a successful static fire test on Thursday, SpaceX officials said they were targeting a launch for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:22 p.m.

The launch window opens at 9:52 p.m. ET.

Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

You can watch the launch as it happens here and on Channel 9.

Video: FCC denies SpaceX nearly $1B bid to deliver Starlink internet to rural US

#Starlink Satellites#Rocket#Cape Canaveral Sfs#Falcon
