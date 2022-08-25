SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites this weekend

CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 54 Starlink satellites is now set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday evening.

After a successful static fire test on Thursday, SpaceX officials said they were targeting a launch for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:22 p.m.

The launch window opens at 9:52 p.m. ET.

Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

FCC denies SpaceX nearly $1B bid to deliver Starlink internet to rural US

