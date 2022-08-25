Read full article on original website
Sick sea lions are being reported through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties
Domoic acid toxicosis isn’t anything new to the Central Coast. The first case of domoic acid in California sea lions was first discovered by The Marine Mammal Center back in 1998.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Reports Highest Murder Rate Since 2015
The annual statewide reports on crime — including homicide, use of force, and juvenile justice statistics — were released earlier this week by the California Department of Justice, revealing details on Santa Barbara County’s crime rate in the midst of larger trends across the state. “Good data...
Lompoc Record
The city of Santa Maria incorporated in September, and much more | Shirley Contreras
Sept. 17, 1804: Mission Santa Inez was founded. Sept. 12, 1840: Gov. Juan Bautista Alvarado granted the 8,841.21-acre Casmalia Rancho to Antonio Olivera. Sept. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge. September 1883: A raging fire destroyed the T. A. Jones &...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Man of the Year Richard Nagler says everyone has something to offer
“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth." — Muhammad Ali. Richard Nagler has spent a lifetime serving his communities, from work with his childhood Boy Scout troop in Teaneck, NJ to his recent appointment to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara board of trustees.
Santa Barbara Edhat
License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
pacbiztimes.com
State funds more than 100 units in Ventura County with anti-homelessness grants
New funding from Sacramento will help convert a motel in Thousand Oaks to housing for homeless people and buildings at Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families to housing for at-risk former foster youth, adding more than 100 units of supportive housing in Ventura County. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $694...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Lompoc Police Department Announces Update to Concealed Carry Weapon Policy
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York’s equivalent to California’s “good cause” requirement to obtain public carry license was unconstitutional and unenforeceable. However, the court also stated that it is constitutional for states to require a license to carry a firearm in public. Aside from the good cause requirement, all other requirements to obtain a carry license remain constitutional and enforceable.
Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day. There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds. There have been protests in the past. The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and The post Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in Santa Maria
The non-profit organization 'Let's Make a Difference will hold a BBQ fundraiser at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The post ‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival
Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Pacific Pride Festival is back in Santa Barbara after a 2 year hiatus. Pacific Pride Foundation made it their mission to focus on access and inclusion this year, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome at this free event. They accomplished this by featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, and The post Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Brush Fire Threatens Buellton Building
A small spot fire threatened a structure in Buellton on Friday evening. At 6:57 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection of Central and Jonata and discovered a 20 x 50 foot brush fire right next to a storage facility. Crews quickly stopped the forward progress and protected...
calcoastnews.com
Lompoc Police Department eases conceal carry permit requirements
In response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a good cause requirement is unconstitutional, the Lompoc Police Department has eased its requirements to obtain a conceal carry gun permit, Chief Joseph Mariani announced Thursday. In June, the court ruled New York’s equivalent to California’s “good cause” requirement to obtain...
Santa Barbara Independent
Judge Rules in Favor of State Lands Commission Takeover in Ellwood
In what the State of California calls a monumental victory, Venoco’s bankruptcy court ruled on Tuesday that the State Lands Commission’s takeover of the Ellwood Onshore Facility in Goleta was “an exemplary illustration of its police power.”. When the Venoco oil company declared bankruptcy in 2017, it...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fun in the Sun Summer Learning Program Serves Over 300 Local Students
Since 1997, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has provided Fun in the Sun, a collaborative summer learning program for local students and families. 2022 marks the program’s 25th year of operation, celebrating a long tradition of community partnerships and engagement to support Santa Barbara youth. Over the...
A warm workweek, followed by a slight cooling trend
We owe the cooler temperatures to a week trough ushering in morning low clouds from the Pacific Northwest with onshore gradients keeping that marine layer thicker over Saturday and Sunday.
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Watch Out for Cliff Erosion at the Beach
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of cliff erosion when enjoying the view. "Always use best judgement along coastal beach bluffs," wrote Captain Scott Safechuck on social media. "Coastal elements/sand stone cliffs/rodents cause unexpected erosion & slides" He reminded locals and visitors that even...
'Upgraded Santa Barbara' vision for La Bahia luxury hotel, aiming for 2024 opening across from Boardwalk
Ensemble Real Estate Investments exec Michael Moskowitz says his company plans to steer away from heavy-handed Spanish Colonial design on the planned 155-room hotel and attempt to "thread the needle" between modern amenities and honoring the site's history and Santa Cruz's unique character.
