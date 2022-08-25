ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Reports Highest Murder Rate Since 2015

The annual statewide reports on crime — including homicide, use of force, and juvenile justice statistics — were released earlier this week by the California Department of Justice, revealing details on Santa Barbara County’s crime rate in the midst of larger trends across the state. “Good data...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Police Department Announces Update to Concealed Carry Weapon Policy

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York’s equivalent to California’s “good cause” requirement to obtain public carry license was unconstitutional and unenforeceable. However, the court also stated that it is constitutional for states to require a license to carry a firearm in public. Aside from the good cause requirement, all other requirements to obtain a carry license remain constitutional and enforceable.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day. There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds. There have been protests in the past. The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and The post Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Pacific Pride Festival is back in Santa Barbara after a 2 year hiatus. Pacific Pride Foundation made it their mission to focus on access and inclusion this year, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome at this free event. They accomplished this by featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, and The post Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Small Brush Fire Threatens Buellton Building

A small spot fire threatened a structure in Buellton on Friday evening. At 6:57 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection of Central and Jonata and discovered a 20 x 50 foot brush fire right next to a storage facility. Crews quickly stopped the forward progress and protected...
BUELLTON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Lompoc Police Department eases conceal carry permit requirements

In response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a good cause requirement is unconstitutional, the Lompoc Police Department has eased its requirements to obtain a conceal carry gun permit, Chief Joseph Mariani announced Thursday. In June, the court ruled New York’s equivalent to California’s “good cause” requirement to obtain...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Judge Rules in Favor of State Lands Commission Takeover in Ellwood

In what the State of California calls a monumental victory, Venoco’s bankruptcy court ruled on Tuesday that the State Lands Commission’s takeover of the Ellwood Onshore Facility in Goleta was “an exemplary illustration of its police power.”. When the Venoco oil company declared bankruptcy in 2017, it...
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Watch Out for Cliff Erosion at the Beach

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of cliff erosion when enjoying the view. "Always use best judgement along coastal beach bluffs," wrote Captain Scott Safechuck on social media. "Coastal elements/sand stone cliffs/rodents cause unexpected erosion & slides" He reminded locals and visitors that even...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

