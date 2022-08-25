Read full article on original website
uptownmessenger.com
Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine
Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
Isle de Jean Charles residents move into new homes
Move in day has finally arrived for Isle de Jean Charles residents and members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Indians. It's a bittersweet day for the residents, who have lived on the island their entire lives, but moved to higher ground because of coastal erosion.
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
wwno.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.
wwno.org
Recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell reportedly filed following recent criticism
A formal effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been launched Friday, according to a report from NOLA.com. Two critics of Cantrell — former New Orleans mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson — have filed a petition with the Secretary of State’s office, which claims the mayor has failed “to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”
wwno.org
The Reading Life: Casey Parks
Susan Larson talks with Casey Parks, whose new book is ‘Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery.”. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:. Michelle Tea discusses and signs “Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of (In)Fertility,” Friday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.
L'Observateur
Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
fox8live.com
What is Mayor Cantrell’s ‘Pathways’ program for juvenile offenders?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday (Aug. 24) doubled down on her decision to show up in support of a convicted juvenile offender who was a graduate of the city’s “Pathways” program. “That’s supporting a young person that has made decisions that puts him...
fox8live.com
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “medium” formation estimate...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
southerntrippers.com
15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!
Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
WDSU
Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
WDSU
How to tell if you should keep or throw your food out after a power outage
NEW ORLEANS — Food safety is a major concern after a power outage. According to FoodSafety.gov, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. A full freezer will keep food safe for roughly 48 hours. People should not taste the food after...
houmatimes.com
“Hope Fridge” Aims to Help with East Houma Food Insecurity
Hope Extreme continues to provide resources for those in need in East Houma and the organization recently celebrated the completion of the “Hope Fridge.”. The Hope Fridge brings hope to the community by addressing food insecurity in East Houma. Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme, recently explained the project that was funded by a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation.
