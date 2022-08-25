ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine

Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell reportedly filed following recent criticism

A formal effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been launched Friday, according to a report from NOLA.com. Two critics of Cantrell — former New Orleans mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson — have filed a petition with the Secretary of State’s office, which claims the mayor has failed “to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Casey Parks

Susan Larson talks with Casey Parks, whose new book is ‘Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery.”. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:. Michelle Tea discusses and signs “Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of (In)Fertility,” Friday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LOUISIANA STATE
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gueydantoday.com

Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
southerntrippers.com

15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!

Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

“Hope Fridge” Aims to Help with East Houma Food Insecurity

Hope Extreme continues to provide resources for those in need in East Houma and the organization recently celebrated the completion of the “Hope Fridge.”. The Hope Fridge brings hope to the community by addressing food insecurity in East Houma. Tara Detiveaux, Director of Hope Extreme, recently explained the project that was funded by a grant from the Bayou Community Foundation.
HOUMA, LA

