247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability

Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

New Big 12 commissioner on WVU's facilities: "better than anyone"

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is making his way around the conference, checking out each school, their facilities, and getting to meet the coaches for all of the programs. This week, he stopped by WVU.... and walked away raving about what the Mountaineers have put together in recent years, particularly around the Puskar Center and the football program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Final countdown: Numbers show Scott Frost's Nebraska days are numbered

Scott Frost says he has seen this movie before, but the problem is he doesn't seem to remember how it ends. The Nebraska coach lost a close game once again in Week 0, but the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland is perhaps the most inexplicable of his five seasons leading the Cornhuskers. It's also why it is so much easier today to blame him and not an unlucky bounce or an assistant coach (or five) for the program's twelfth straight loss in a game decided by single digits.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 14 thoughts on LSU

1. The Tigers' Brian Kelly is attempting to instill a new culture in Baton Rouge after the roller coaster ride that comprised too much of the tenures of Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. That means more accountability and an emphasis on development but it remains to be seen how well Kelly's personality and coaching style will mesh with players, administration, and fan base.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

PODCAST: Welcome to Game Week

It's officially game week. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe and former site writer Sam Anderson whet your appetite for the week ahead with a look at ECU-NC State, and answer your questions on this edition of the podcast. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

The Drive 08.28.22: Season 17's premiere episode

Season 17 of The Drive premiered Sunday night on Topeka's WIBW-13. Hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen offered a preview of Kansas State and Kansas football, which both kick off their new seasons next Saturday. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

