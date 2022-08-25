Read full article on original website
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability
Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
New Big 12 commissioner on WVU's facilities: "better than anyone"
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is making his way around the conference, checking out each school, their facilities, and getting to meet the coaches for all of the programs. This week, he stopped by WVU.... and walked away raving about what the Mountaineers have put together in recent years, particularly around the Puskar Center and the football program.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
247Sports
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
Final countdown: Numbers show Scott Frost's Nebraska days are numbered
Scott Frost says he has seen this movie before, but the problem is he doesn't seem to remember how it ends. The Nebraska coach lost a close game once again in Week 0, but the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland is perhaps the most inexplicable of his five seasons leading the Cornhuskers. It's also why it is so much easier today to blame him and not an unlucky bounce or an assistant coach (or five) for the program's twelfth straight loss in a game decided by single digits.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 14 thoughts on LSU
1. The Tigers' Brian Kelly is attempting to instill a new culture in Baton Rouge after the roller coaster ride that comprised too much of the tenures of Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. That means more accountability and an emphasis on development but it remains to be seen how well Kelly's personality and coaching style will mesh with players, administration, and fan base.
Following the Future: How Alabama commits performed over the weekend
Here, BamaOnLine breaks down how Crimson Tide commits performed from a statistical standout over the weekend. If stats aren't list they aren't yet available. This story will be updated. Caleb Downs — 10 tackles, a pick-six, a touchdown on the ground, and 70 yards receiving in a 49-17 win over...
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
Ruffin McNeill set for emotional homecoming to ECU, this time on the opposite side of a familiar rivalry
Last November, Ruffin McNeill returned to East Carolina for the first time since his controversial firing nearly six full years prior. The emotions were somewhat mixed then, although McNeill would say the positive far outweighed any negative. McNeill will return to Greenville and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium once again next week, and...
Crossover Podcast: Maybe more than meets the eye in Ole Miss quarterback competition
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss scenarios for the Ole Miss quarterback competition, guess who the winner will be and more in this latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Texas A&M football: Haynes King named Aggies starting QB draws rave reviews from media
King only played four games over the last two seasons, putting up 359 yards on 24-of-39 completions with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Longview (Texas) High School and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback from the class. But...
4-star PG Jizzle James announces top 3 schools
After many offers, Jizzle James has narrowed his list down to three schools: Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the LSU Tigers. The Class of 2023 prospect is the No. 10 PG and No. 64 overall basketball player in Top247.
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
PODCAST: Welcome to Game Week
It's officially game week. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe and former site writer Sam Anderson whet your appetite for the week ahead with a look at ECU-NC State, and answer your questions on this edition of the podcast. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify...
FSU football: Jared Verse opens up after Seminoles' debut, looks forward to LSU game
Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse picked up his first sack with the Seminoles during Saturday's 47-7 victory over Duquesne, an experience like no other according to the transfer from Albany. Verse transferred to Florida State in January and his first outing at the Power Five level was what he expected throughout the offseason.
The Drive 08.28.22: Season 17's premiere episode
Season 17 of The Drive premiered Sunday night on Topeka's WIBW-13. Hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen offered a preview of Kansas State and Kansas football, which both kick off their new seasons next Saturday. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
