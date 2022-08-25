ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT ROUNDUP: Women's cross country picked to finish second in LSC

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

The West Texas A&M women's cross country team is poised for a strong season and the other teams in the Lone Star Conference know it.

The Lady Buffs have been picked to finish second in the LSC this season. DBU was chosen to win the conference.

All-American's Florance Uwajeneza and Eleonora Curtabbi are two of four Lady Buffs returning from last year's team. Uwajeneza led WT to a second place finish at the conference tournament last year while Curtabbi was named LSC Newcomer of the Year. The Lady Buffs finished 13th overall at Nationals as a team with Uwajeneza finishing ninth individually for the best placement in school history.

WT begins its season Sept. 2 in Abilene.

The Buffs have won nine straight LSC championships and the conference doesn't expect that to change this season.

WT picked up 32-of-35 possible first place votes as it returns 10 runners from last year's team, including All-American Innocent Murwanashyaka. This will be Murwanahyka's final season with the Buffs after becoming the fifth runner in school history to win the LSC individual title. He placed 40th at Nationals.

WT begins the season Sept. 2 at Abilene.

Hayden Blankley signs pro contract

Former men's basketball player Hayden Blankley has signed a professional contract with the Bay Area Dragons of the East Asia Super League.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, Blankley spent three seasons with WT, helping lead them to three consecutive LSC titles and an appearance in the 2021 National Championship game.

Blankley scored 453 points in 81 games, including 23 starts. He hauled in 289 rebounds and scored a career-high 21 points against Eastern New Mexico last season.

