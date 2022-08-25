Michelle Branch assault charge dismissed amid split from husband Patrick Carney

SingerMichelle Branch's misdemeanor assault charge has been dismissed in Nashville.

The charge, which came on the heels of the singer filing for divorce from husband Patrick Carney, Akron native and drummer for the Black Keys, was dismissed at the "request of the state" Wednesday, online court records show. Branch also appeared in court Wednesday.

The reason for the dropped charge is listed as "settlement," but no additional details have been made available.

USA TODAY has reached out to Branch's attorney and rep for comment.

When was Michelle Branch arrested for the alleged assault?

Branch paid $1,000 in bail and was released at 11:38 a.m. the same day. According to court documents, her 12-hour hold was modified because she is currently breastfeeding her six-month-old infant.

According to the arrest affidavit, Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to the couple's home just after 2 a.m. for a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

Branch told police she and her husband were "having marital problems" and said she slapped Carney in the face once or twice during an argument, according to the affidavit.

Carney had no visible injuries, an officer wrote in the report.

Michelle Branch announced she was separation from Patrick Carney earlier this month

Branch revealed earlier this month that the couple was separating after three years of marriage.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," said Branch in a statement to USA TODAY. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch and Carney married in April 2019 at Marigny Opera House in New Orleans after becoming engaged in 2017. The couple met in 2015 at a Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles. The couple share son Rhys, 3, and a 6-month-old daughter Willie. Branch is also mother to Owen, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband, bassist Teddy Landau.

Carney is set to perform at Blossom Music Center with bandmate and fellow Akronite Dan Auerbach on Sept. 9.