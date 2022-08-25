ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a ‘dinobeaver’? Skinwalker Ranch Pt. 2 | The Basement Office

By New York Post Video
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLoGV_0hV8gAIw00

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCQRMGOc9M8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The Pentagon officials behind the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Application Program, or AAWSAP, have wild claims about Skinwalker Ranch. At this paranormal hotspot in Utah, people say they’ve encountered UFOs, demons, werewolves and even a “dinobeaver” monster.

Their most jaw-dropping bombshell is that a paranormal “infectious disease” is being spread across America. They say the “contagion” comes from poltergeists and that Skinwalker Ranch is ground zero for the vicious pathogen. It’s one of many shocking finds in this $22 million report paid for by the US government.

Join hosts Steven Greenstreet and Nick Pope as they investigate this insanity in a new episode of “The Basement Office.” Watch Part 1 of their Skinwalker Ranch deep-dive here.

