35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536
An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.
11 Brentwood Point, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
You will love this charming 3 bed, 2 bath lakefront home located at the 27mm in Sunrise Beach. With only 3 steps to get to your 2 well dock you cannot find a gentler lot on the market today. This home also has a 2-car detached garage which is hard to find in this price point. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level w/ two of them having their own private decks. A climate-controlled sunroom on the main level creates a second living area or additional area to sleep. The lower level has an open concept living room, dining area, & kitchen w/ a wood burning fireplace, bathroom & laundry. Outside you will love the large open deck w/ new composite decking, a large two well dock w/ 2 Pwc slips & lifts, & beautiful views of the main channel. The garage has an additional climate-controlled bunkroom on the lower level perfect for additional guests. This home comes furnished & is ready for its new owners. The boat & 2 PWC's are avail. for add. $$. Be sure to schedule your showing today!
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout hits the water this weekend
The 34th Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will bring thousands to the Ozarks to watch high-speed boat races.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
School safety investigation: Sedalia, Iberia and Fatima
ABC 17 News asked for dozens of Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Sedalia, Iberia and Fatima appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Department responds to Houston structure fire
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was at 9411 Highway E, north of Houston.
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Car runs over man in JCMO
A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
Driver, 16, rear-ends a horse-drawn buggy, causes serious injury
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The driver of a horse-drawn buggy was seriously injured after being rear-ended by a 16-year-old in a pickup in Texas County. Shetler E. Alvin, 25, of Hartshorn was air-lifted to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being struck by the pickup seven miles north of Summersville on Highway […]
Man from Licking arrested by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
Rolla woman accused of attempted child kidnapping
The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a Rolla woman for allegedly trying to take another woman's toddler while claiming the baby was her's all along.
Phelps County man accused of murdering girlfriend last weekend denied bond
A Phelps County man charged this week with murdering his girlfriend during a domestic dispute is to remain incarcerated. On Thursday, a Phelps County judge denied Michael Billingsley’s request to modify his bond. The judge ruled Billingsley presents a danger to the victim and is considered a flight risk. He was scheduled for a bond review hearing and arraignment on August 30.
