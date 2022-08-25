Read full article on original website
Satire God Armando Iannucci Will Take on Superhero Movies in New HBO Comedy
Armando Iannucci, one of our foremost purveyors of comedic dysfunction, is shifting his focus from politics to something even more consequential and omnipotent: superhero movies. Per Variety, the creator of The Thick of It and Veep will be producing and overseeing The Franchise for HBO, with Sam Mendes (Skyfall, 1917) in the director’s chair for the pilot.
GQ’s Hype List: The Buzziest Things in the Culture Right Now
The Slick and Sexy HBO Financial Drama That Everyone’s Sleeping On. Industry is the first great show about a Gen Z workplace. -Gabriella Paiella. Amid a general cultural rejection of careerist ambition, the most privileged of young workers are starting to cry burnout, citing long work hours and mistreatment from higher-ups. In the real world, at least.
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
George R.R. Martin Reveals He Was “Out of the Loop” Long Before the Hated Game of Thrones Finale
One of the main criticisms of late-era Game of Thrones was that, once the show had gotten out of range of the safety net of George R.R. Martin’s books, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were unable to sustain the mix of quality plotting and fantasy trope subversion that made the TV series a cultural phenomenon. Martin was diplomatic about, and supportive of, the series’ latter years. But he has now revealed that—unlike the first four seasons, when he wrote an episode for each, and helped with other scripts, casting decisions, and visited the set—as he stepped back to work on the next novels, he was gradually nudged further away from the show by Weiss and Benioff. “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” Martin told the New York Times. When asked why, Martin said “I don’t know—you have to ask Dan and David.” (The duo did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.)
Breaking Down the References and Entendres in Jay-Z's Show-Stopping “God Did” Verse
Even though it’s been five years since his last solo album, Jay-Z has been pretty active lately, considering music is far from his primary focus these days. In addition to two joint projects, one with his wife Beyoncé and one with Roc Nation artist Jay Electronica, Hov has done a slew of features that prove he hasn’t lost a step in the booth. But there are guest verses and then there are guest verses—and the nearly four-minute, 80-bar blackout session Jay gave DJ Khaled on the title track for his new album God Did is the latter. Since everyone’s talking about the verse, let’s break down what makes it so special, and then we’ll debate over whether it meets the hype.
Gucci Mane Popularized One of Rap's Most Distasteful Trends. Now He's Trying to Undo It
Gucci Mane is largely responsible for one of rap’s worst trends: gleefully mocking people who have died. Now, ten years after his first vicious dig at someone’s grave, he’s showing regrets, and urges fellow rappers to stop the practice in his recent track, “Dissing The Dead."
Travis Barker Might Make You Reconsider the DIY Jort
In an episode of the 1999 cult series Freaks and Geeks, the Neil Peart-loving burnout Nick Andopolis (portrayed by a teenage Jason Segel) shared what I have always assumed to be a truism applicable to drummers everywhere: no other type of pants can provide the full range of mobility—nay, freedom—that drumming requires like a pair of shorts.
Tyler, the Creator Shows Off Another Legendary Watch in His Collection
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Tyler, the Creator doesn’t do trends; he does himself, and trends follow. His style has long been unlike anyone else’s, and he’s brought that attitude to his watch collection, too. Although he only started collecting a couple of years ago, Tyler has quickly assembled a cache of Cartiers that top of my list of collections I would be most interested in permanently borrowing. He’s already shown off the melted and beloved Crash, an Obus Quadrant he found at auction, and a pink-strapped Santos. Now, out in New York, Mr. Creator wore another piece from his growing collection: a Tank Louis Cartier.
Fifty Years After Declining Marlon Brando's Oscar, Sacheen Littlefeather Gets an Apology
At the Academy Awards held fifty years ago, Marlon Brando was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor race for his role as Don Corleone in The Godfather. But instead of the actor taking the stage, Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather, then age 26, stepped up to decline his Oscar on his behest. His reasons, she read from his notes, were partly because of the “treatment of the Native Americans by the film industry…and on television in movie reruns.”
Plain Old Braids Were Not Enough for Bad Bunny
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. If your hairstyle ever needs that “something extra,” there's always safety pins and jewelry charms!. Brad Pitt. Not that there was much doubt about who has the greatest hair...
An Exclusive Look at Ben Affleck’s Wedding Tux
Earlier this summer, when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the actor and director broke out a white dinner jacket (from his closet, per Lopez’s newsletter) for the festivities. This weekend, when they celebrated their union with a larger ceremony, Affleck went back to his trusty formalwear formula. This time, though, he dialed up a new look from Ralph Lauren: a tuxedo consisting of a single-button cream dinner jacket with peak lapels, black bow tie, white piqué bib shirt, black double-pleated pants, and black patent shoes.
Ryan Reynolds Hops Aboard the Bode Bus
Ryan Reynolds, patron saint of nice, normal outfits, really thrives in the daytime. Don’t get us wrong: the man looks good in a suit, as many superhero movie-fronting actors do—but there’s something about the way he makes regular ol’ shirts and pants look like put-together pieces you’d want to wear, too.
Ezra Miller Issues Apology, Promises to Seek Treatment
Ezra Miller has finally issued a public acknowledgement and apology for their string of arrests and erratic behavior that have kept the Flash actor in headlines since April. In a statement given to Variety, Miller wrote, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
Let Matt Smith Show You the Power of Dramatically Slicked-Back Hair
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Even if you're not playing an Targaryen warrior in the new Game of Thrones spinoff, a little hair gel goes a long way in adding some edge to your look. Harry...
It's Hard Not to Love Jack Harlow's Mop Top
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Just some A+ anti-grooming—a scruffy beard and some floppy curls add up to way more than the sum of their parts. Ryan Reynolds. A nice normal haircut from the reigning...
Steve Harvey’s Style Glow Up Is Happening On His Wrist, Too
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Over the past year, Steve Harvey has gone on a hero’s journey towards righteous style. Gone are the suits he told us were “27 at the knee. In their place are head-to-toe Balenciaga pajamas and highlighter-pink suits. But what seemed to be missing from the makeover, or maybe just hidden under an emerald-green coat, was a watch. Fair enough: Rome wasn’t built in a day, either. But now it seems Harvey is solving for his bare wrists, too, breaking out a Hublot Classic Fusion “Black Magic.”
Kid Cudi Says It’s “Gonna Take a Miracle” For Him to Patch Things Up With Kanye
In a wide-ranging Esquire cover story, Kid Cudi spoke about the dissolution of his relationship with Kanye West, the negative response from West’s fans, and what he sees as a pattern of behavior from the controversial superstar. Though Cudi and Kanye have always reconciled after their past falling-outs, , this time Cudi says their friendship is over for good. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you,” Cudi said. “It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening.” (Cudi has since clarified on Twitter that he meant no shade to Drake.)
Why 2022 Brought Us the Summer of Samba
In the sneaker world, popularity is often directly correlated with newness and rarity. The ruthless logic of hype dictates that the harder a sneaker is to get, the more desirable it is. Which made it particularly surprising that this summer belonged to an unassuming mass market sneaker developed over 70...
Future and DJ Khaled Made a Song to Brag About Their Watches
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. The very first words Future raps on DJ Khaled’s new single “Big Time”? “Rainbow Audemar,” he says, referencing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Rainbow,” a gold watch with a lot of personality in the form of 32 rainbow-forming gemstones. For watch enthusiasts, the name drop is also pretty big time: watch collecting, once a niche concern, is now such a widely beloved hobby it can tee off a DJ Khaled single as a potent and universally recognized symbol of living large.
Stromae’s Cast of Characters
It's almost 11 p.m. on a Saturday evening in April when Stromae steps onto the stage at Coachella. The crowd is bigger this time than it was seven years ago, when the Belgian singer, now 37, first performed at the festival. Though the stakes are higher and the show feels more consequential, Stromae—born Paul Van Haver—shows no signs of self-consciousness or nervousness. He is perfectly at home alongside the superstars, like Harry Styles and Doja Cat, also performing this weekend. But he is also pretty clearly in his own world up onstage. He is most comfortable in this situation, exploring the characters that populate his songs: an orphan; a depressed man; a woman on the verge of breaking up with her boyfriend. He is constantly in search of new emotions to embody, and new characters to explore them with.
