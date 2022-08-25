Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County
“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
helpmechas.com
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
WINKNEWS.com
LGBTQ children’s books at Sanibel library are staying on the shelves
LGBTQ children’s books that stirred up controversy in a library are staying on the shelves at Sanibel library. The Board of the Sanibel Public Library said it’s the parent’s job to decide what their kids are allowed to read. Last month a group wanted these books out...
Florida will launch temporary toll rebate program for commuters
View of a tollbooth on the road at the entrance of Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida. Sunpass holders go through an express lane to pay toll. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by EQ Roy. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that a six-month highway toll rebate...
Big Alligator Turns Up at Florida Middle School
The alligator was found wandering around Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers while students were being dropped off.
Middle school student's threat on Twitter results in felony arrest in Immokalee
On Friday, additional deputies were on campus at Immokalee Middle School, and a student now faces felony charges after deputies said they threatened on Twitter to carry out a shooting at the school.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
Influential figure in Naples history celebrates her 94th birthday
NAPLES, Fla. — An influential figure in Southwest Florida history celebrated her 94th birthday on Saturday. In 1955, Thelma Hodges became one of the first nurses to serve at what would later become Naples Community Hospital. She and three others traveled from their hometown of Boston, Mass. to work at the newly-established hospital. At the time, Naples was considered a small fishing village.
police1.com
Video: Deputies, good Samaritans ban together to save woman on bridge
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers and good Samaritans worked together to save a woman as she stood on the outside of a protective fence on a Florida overpass. The woman was reportedly threatening to jump off the overpass into traffic, but a deputy and a bystander reached through the protective fence and held onto the woman despite her attempts to get free from them, NBC 2 reported.
businessobserverfl.com
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
WINKNEWS.com
Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store
A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
Fort Myers Beach sounds off as new Bayside Park Project nears completion
After months of renovation, Bayside Park will finally be open Tuesday. It’s one of a few projects currently underway on Fort Myers Beach.
21st panther death of 2022 recorded in Lee County
21 panthers have been killed in Florida in the first two months of the year, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
10NEWS
Florida baby fighting rare disease only 13 others have worldwide
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A baby living in Fort Myers is battling a disease only 13 others have worldwide. Evelyn, a 3-month-old infant, was diagnosed with Wolman's disease which is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a complete absence of an enzyme required to break down certain fats and cholesterol.
WINKNEWS.com
School bus crash in Bonita Springs
A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened in Bonita Springs Friday afternoon. According to the Bonita Fire Department, the crash occurred on Downs Drive and Bonita Beach Road. There is one person hurt but it’s unknown if they were on the school bus or from the other vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents want security after the shooting at Vistas at Eastwood
Thursday night, a little more than a month after a man terrified a community for hours by shooting from his balcony police are talking about what happened that night. The shooting scene at the Vistas at Eastwood apartments in Fort Myers has put residents on edge ever since it happened.
businessobserverfl.com
Charlotte County airport celebrates new operations, fueling and event space
Punta Gorda Airport recently held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for its new PGD Air Center. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot center is on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport, at 27450 Challenger Blvd., just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area. The PGD Air Center houses FBO operations, aircraft fueling, meeting and event space, pilot lounge and amenities, office suites, and aircraft parking on a 510,000-square-foot ramp, according to a statement.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in North Port, accused of child molestation
A man in North Port was arrested for child molestation and traveling to meet a child on Thursday, according to North Port Police. John Stanford, 25, was arrested on charges of battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.
