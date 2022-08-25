NORTON, Ohio — As kids return to the classroom, the Norton School District is making sure its students are prepared mentally, all thanks to the idea of five bright minds. Now-ninth graders Chloe Womble, Jaylen Haarlammert, Aureila Lanter, Emily King and Emma Fortner watched their idea grow into a whole garden of sorts, with the grand opening of their "Pathway to Peace" just a few weeks ago.

NORTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO