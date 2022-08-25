Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
WKYC
Space Quiz! with Mike Polk Jr.
CLEVELAND — Outer Space. So vast, so captivating. Since the dawn of humankind we have yearned to understand the mysteries of the stars. As NASA prepares to once again journey into the cosmos, this seems like the perfect time to test the basic, astronomical knowledge of everyday citizens. It’s...
Missing Cleveland teenager found
Ronald Rhines, a 16-year-old missing teenager was located and returned home on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ronald Rhines...
Meet the former Cleveland stray dog who is now a star on Ohio's newest license plate
CLEVELAND — Meet Jack. Once a stray taken in by City Dogs Cleveland, now the face of Ohio's newest license plate. Cartoonist Jenny Campbell was asked by the Ohio Pet Fund in 2021 to design a new pet friendly plate -- and it came with one special request. "They...
Day and Night Cereal Bar brings unique experience to Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — For most people, cereal is a breakfast food or a quick snack, but a new business in Ohio City is turning the popular treat into an experience. Day and Night Cereal Bar is a brand-new concept located at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.
Geauga County Fair returns to Northeast Ohio: Full schedule of events
BURTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. Looking for Labor Day weekend plans? The Great Geauga County Fair opened for the 200th time on Wednesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Family of Artemis 1 NASA engineer from Strongsville hoping for launch later this week
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — There was disappointment all over the nation on Monday as the long-awaited Artemis 1 unmanned launch was scrubbed due to an issue with one of the rocket's engines. For a Strongsville family, that means the anticipation of seeing a decade's worth of work come to fruition...
Guide to VeloSano 2022 in Cleveland: See maps of each bike ride and ways you can help raise money for cancer research
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on May 19, 2022. As the race for a cure continues, the city of Cleveland will soon be filled with bicycles as the two-day VeloSano event returns starting Sept. 9. The annual biking...
Akron Pizza Fest takes over Lock 3 this weekend: What to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Calling all pizza lovers! This weekend was made just for you as Akron Pizza Fest takes place at Lock 3. Described as a three-day food and musical festival, Akron Pizza Fest will feature pizza parlors from all across the Akron area. Some of the participating pizza...
OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank opens in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank has a new drop location in Cleveland. The grand opening at Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) at 3545 Ridge Road in Cleveland happened Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. The drop site will "house a freezer to store donated human milk from pre-screened...
Artemis 1 rocket launch: The Northeast Ohio connections and hometown pride
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland's NASA Glenn has played a critical role in the Artemis 1 mission, overseeing development of the service module that will power and propel the Orion space capsule out of earth's orbit, around the moon and back. What you may not know is that hometown pride...
'People are getting hit because people aren't paying attention': Parma woman cautions drivers to look for wheelchairs following crash
PARMA, Ohio — Michelle Williamson was on her way home going down Day Drive in Parma. She passed a fast food place when she says a driver - who was looking at his passenger - didn't see her and turned into the restaurant, hitting her and her motorized wheelchair.
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
WKYC
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to host Cleveland Oktoberfest Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10: How to purchase tickets
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 3, 2021. The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest filled with beer, food and live music is returning to the Cuyahoga County fairgrounds this weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Norton students create mental health 'Pathway to Peace': You Are Not Alone with 3News' Hollie Strano
NORTON, Ohio — As kids return to the classroom, the Norton School District is making sure its students are prepared mentally, all thanks to the idea of five bright minds. Now-ninth graders Chloe Womble, Jaylen Haarlammert, Aureila Lanter, Emily King and Emma Fortner watched their idea grow into a whole garden of sorts, with the grand opening of their "Pathway to Peace" just a few weeks ago.
Northeast Ohio man charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud
CLEVELAND — A Solon man was indicted and charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 56-year-old Ciaran Dillon, the former Chief Financial Officer of Claddagh Irish...
Artemis 1 crew capsule to return to Ohio for testing after moon mission
CLEVELAND — NASA officials confirmed the Artemis 1 crew capsule (known as Orion) spends 42 days orbiting the moon, it will return to the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky for additional testing. The testing will make sure NASA astronauts are safe during a launch abort, if that...
Cooler weather means hot fishing this Labor Day weekend on Lake Erie
CLEVELAND — Beautiful sunrises will welcome anglers to Lake Erie this weekend. Many pleasure boaters will be putting their boats away for the fall and winter, but anglers know better. Around Labor Day weekend, a change begins in the fertile waters of Lake Erie. The already great fishing gets...
Man accused of robbing elderly woman in New Jersey arrested in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man wanted for an alleged aggravated robbery with a weapon by the Bayonne, New Jersey Police Department was found and arrested in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
New robot employee turning heads at Solon entertainment complex
SOLON, Ohio — On a Friday night out with the family at RollHouse in Solon, bowling can work up an appetite. This weekend, they are celebrating 30 years in business with throwback food prices. It's a good thing they brought on extra help. "We do have a new employee,"...
