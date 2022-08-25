ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Space Quiz! with Mike Polk Jr.

CLEVELAND — Outer Space. So vast, so captivating. Since the dawn of humankind we have yearned to understand the mysteries of the stars. As NASA prepares to once again journey into the cosmos, this seems like the perfect time to test the basic, astronomical knowledge of everyday citizens. It’s...
Missing Cleveland teenager found

Ronald Rhines, a 16-year-old missing teenager was located and returned home on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ronald Rhines...
OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank opens in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank has a new drop location in Cleveland. The grand opening at Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) at 3545 Ridge Road in Cleveland happened Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. The drop site will "house a freezer to store donated human milk from pre-screened...
Norton students create mental health 'Pathway to Peace': You Are Not Alone with 3News' Hollie Strano

NORTON, Ohio — As kids return to the classroom, the Norton School District is making sure its students are prepared mentally, all thanks to the idea of five bright minds. Now-ninth graders Chloe Womble, Jaylen Haarlammert, Aureila Lanter, Emily King and Emma Fortner watched their idea grow into a whole garden of sorts, with the grand opening of their "Pathway to Peace" just a few weeks ago.
Northeast Ohio man charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud

CLEVELAND — A Solon man was indicted and charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 56-year-old Ciaran Dillon, the former Chief Financial Officer of Claddagh Irish...
New robot employee turning heads at Solon entertainment complex

SOLON, Ohio — On a Friday night out with the family at RollHouse in Solon, bowling can work up an appetite. This weekend, they are celebrating 30 years in business with throwback food prices. It's a good thing they brought on extra help. "We do have a new employee,"...
